Win a trip for two to Chile with Santa Carolina wines! Discover some of best wines in South America and explore Santiago's vibrant arts and culture scene.

Prize package will include:

Roundtrip airfare for 2 from Toronto to Santiago

5 nights 4-star accommodation in Santiago

2 Premium Tour & Tasting Tickets of Santa Carolina Winery and Cellar

Trip to take place in 2018 during Chilean Summer (Jan-April)

Sponsored by: Charton Hobbs & Santa Carolina

× Having trouble with the entry form? Click here.

Contest ends: June 26