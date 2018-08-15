WIN Exclusive Premiere Passes to Crown and Anchor!

× Expand Crown and Anchor Image

Piss-N-Vinegar Productions presents the Crown and Anchor premiere on August 24th at Scotiabank theater- 259 Richmond St W, Toronto!

Crown and Anchor follows James Downey (Michael Rowe), who is living a disciplined and straight edge lifestyle as a result of growing up with an abusive alcoholic father. His estranged cousin Danny (Matt Wells) is drowning his own trauma with drugs and booze. When their lives are forced to intersect once more, they each begin to unravel as the past returns with violent and tragic consequences. Featuring a blistering punk/hardcore soundtrack, Crown and Anchor is a slow-burn drama delivered with the intensity of a punch to the gut.

