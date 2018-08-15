Win a Deluxe Experience at Fan Expo!

FAN EXPO Canada is Canada’s largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event is back from August 30 through to September 2, 2018 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Don’t miss the opportunity to get an autograph, a photo op and meet your favourite and iconic legends, capture rare reunion moments with past, present and future pop culture personalities, and witness comic culture coming to life. With over 750,000 square feet of fun, FAN EXPO Canada has all the gear that any fan could need, including the latest and greatest, as well as the rare and coveted. The 1,000+ exhibitors include artists, dealers and retailers, making it the perfect place to shop for your ‘nerdy or nice’ list!

Whether you’re an uber-nerd or dabbling in the art of dorkdom, this all-ages, star-studded celebration is a family event that only comes around once a year. For a complete list of guests, info and tickets, visit here!

DELUXE PRIZE PASSES INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING:

✪ Admission to all 4 days of FAN EXPO Canada™

✪ Limited Edition FAN EXPO Canada™ T-Shirt

✪ Access to Special Preview on Thursday, August 29th at 2pm!

Contest ends: August 21st