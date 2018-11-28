× Expand Wizard of Oz

Ross Petty Productions presents The Wizard of Oz!

Strapping on the famous ruby slippers will be Camille Eanga-Selenge, as the adventure-bound and homesick Dorothy. Swept up from their home on Ossington Avenue (in one of those twisters that the West End is known for), Dorothy and her dog Toto must find their way back home…with a little help from the funniest trio with more courage, heart and brains since the Three Stooges!

Tickets for THE WIZARD OF OZ – The Toto-ly Twistered Family Musical are on sale now, but don’t wait too long, the whole lollipop guild are already standing in line to see the show!

Sponsored By: Bank of Montreal