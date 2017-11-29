Alcoholic werewolf cop Lou Garou springs into action when an eccentric businessman with evil intentions seduces Woodhaven’s residents with a new brewery and hockey team in this outrageous horror-comedy sequel.

"GO SEE WOLFCOP!" -The Trailer Park Boys

"THE BEST CANADIAN EXPORT SINCE PAMELA ANDERSON!" -Dread Central

"A FANTASTIC PARTY MOVIE ALL AROUND." -Fangoria

"YOUR EYEBALLS WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOU IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!" -Bloody Disgusting

Win a pair of tickets to see Another Wolfcop in theatres December 1st at one of our 5 locations and guest list for our Wolfcop x-mas party on December 11th!

Sponsored by Another Wolfcop

Contest ends December 4