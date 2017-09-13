This is one of The Word On The Street’s biggest giveaways with 16 books hand-picked for everybody in the family. In this package, you’ll learn about Toronto’s vibrant LGBTQ communities in Any Other Way: How Toronto Got Queer while the thrills of Andrew Pyper’s The Only Child, Grace O’Connell’s Be Ready for the Lightning, Robert Rotenberg’s Heart of the City will keep you on the edge of your seat. After all that excitement, uou can stay cool with David Suzuki and Ian Hanington’s Just Cool It! or plunge into Deep Salt Water, Marianne Apostolides’ poetic memoir. And in the year of a total solar eclipse, there is no better time to explore Jonathan Sun’s everyone’s a aliebn when ur a aliebn too and Terri Favro’s Sputnik’s Children. This is only a sampling of what you’ll find in the package—there really is something for everyone…or every aliebn.

We’re also including “Fact + Fiction • North America,” a special gift from Geist magazine, as well as two tickets to one of our most anticipated Author Cruises, “Presenting the Past: Adventures in Historical Fiction.”

The Word On The Street is a free festival for all ages and proudly celebrates the Canadian written word. Come see how we turn Harbourfront Centre into a book lover's paradise. This year, make sure to check out our new programming stages (TFO Franco Stage and Indigenous Voices) our massive Exhibitor Marketplace featuring 250+ book and magazine exhibitors, and the bestselling Canadian authors we attract for every event! For more information click here

Sponsored by The Word on the Street

Contest ends September 18