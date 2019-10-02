× Expand workman arts

Workman Arts is a multidisciplinary arts organization that promotes a greater understanding of mental health and addiction issues through creation and presentation. We support artists with lived experience through peer-to-peer arts education, public presentations and partnerships with the broader arts community.

Each All-Access Film Pass entitles the bearer to one ticket per film program during the Rendezvous With Madness 2019 Festival (October 10-20, 2019).

*Terms & Conditions: Passes are nontransferable and have no cash value. Passes include film program only (not live performances and/or receptions).

Sponsored by: Workman Arts

Contest Ends: October 8