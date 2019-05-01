WOW Dinner Toronto for Diversity & Inclusion in Tech

× Expand Rawpixel Getty Images/iStockphoto WOW Casual Catering Discussion Meeting Colleagues Concept

The WOW Dinner is part of an inspirational global series of networking events aimed at promoting diversity and the empowerment of women in tech and related industries. The event is hosted at the Gladstone Hotel just blocks away from the Collision Conference venue - should you attend it. It welcomes people of all genders and orientation. Expect an evening of great conversation with a vibrant group and an eclectic mix of innovators, amazing food and inspiring speakers!

Sponsored by: Gowling WLG, StartUpHere Toronto, City of Toronto, Feminuity

Contest Ends: May 14