TIFF 2025 Coverage
PHOTOS: A look at the stars in town for TIFF!

Kerrisa Wilson

Shailene Woodley, Tessa Thompson
Shailene Woodley and Tessa Thompson were recently spotted at events in Toronto during TIFF. (Courtesy: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images, Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for IMDb)

The Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing with some of the biggest stars in the city.

It’s Day 6 of the internationally renowned festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of film lovers to watch screenings and see A-listers walk the red carpet.

From Dustin Hoffman to Tessa Thompson, the city is buzzing with celebrities right now!

Most recently, celebrities were spotted at the Artists for Peace and Justice Gala over the weekend and attending several parties hosted by IMDb, World Class Canada & Audi, Gucci and Don Julio. Check out some of the celebs seen around town lately below!

Maude Apatow & Tessa Thompson (Courtesy: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb
Lily James (Courtesy: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for IMDb)
Tessa Thompson (Courtesy:  Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for IMDb)
Maude Apatow (Courtesy: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for IMDb)
Angelina Jolie (Courtesy: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
Charli xcx (Courtesy: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney (Courtesy: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
José Bautista (Courtesy: Tyler Da Silva / Shutterstock)
Kardinal Offishall and Rotimi (Courtesy: Tyler Da Silva / Shutterstock)
Fefe Dobson (Courtesy: Tyler Da Silva / Shutterstock)
Havana Rose Liu (Courtesy: Ryan Emberley/Getty Images)
Leo Woodall (Courtesy: Ryan Emberley/Getty Images)
Leo Woodall & Dustin Hoffman (Courtesy: Ryan Emberley/Getty Images)
Ben McKenzie (Courtesy: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
Shailene Woodley (Courtesy: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
Ben Foster (Courtesy: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
Kerrisa Wilson

Managing Editor

