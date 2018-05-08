MOCA reopening pushed back to September

× Expand Courtesy of MOCA The Museum of Contemporary Art - Toronto will reopen in a former auto factory building on Sterling Road in September.

Toronto art lovers will have to wait another few months for the much-anticipated reopening of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).

Originally planned for May 26, the museum’s grand reopening at 213 Sterling has been pushed back to September 22 due to construction delays.

Since the museum closed its Queen West location in August 2015, the scheduled reopening dates for its new Junction location have been repeatedly pushed back.

MOCA CEO Heidi Reitmaier also announced last week that the province has pledged $5 million to the museum to strengthen the local arts communities.

Once completed, the ambitious project will house 55,000 square feet of gallery space and studio space. The opening group exhibition, BELIEVE, will feature work by 16 artists including Jeneen Frei Njootli, Barbara Kruger and Jeremy Shaw while the entrance floor space – an area that will be free to the public – will host a site-specific installation by Athens-based artist, Andreas Angelidakis.

And although the building is still an active construction site, parts of the museum will be open to the public for a sneak peek during Doors Open Toronto on May 25 and 26.

samanthae@nowtoronto.com | @SamEdwardsTO