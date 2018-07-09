Inside the AGO's revamped Centre for Indigenous and Canadian Art

The opening of the Art Gallery of Ontario’s newly renovated J.S. McLean Centre for Indigenous and Canadian Art (previously called the J.S. McLean Centre for Canadian Art) took place over the Canada Day long weekend. The centre underwent an overhaul in March of this year as part of the AGO’s Look:Forward Project and the gallery's increasing focus on Indigenous art.

Curated by Georgiana Uhlyarik and Wanda Nanibush, the space houses a new collection of works by Indigenous and Canadian artists, and more than a third of the works are by women.

The works respond to a few curatorial questions. “How do we ask new questions of our own art history?” explains Uhlyarik. “Questions like ‘Who was missing?’ and ‘How can we present Canadian and Indigenous work to our visitors?’”

The centre’s new layout is broken up into seven sections (not including the introduction area), each highlighting a theme or a specific artist.

Reaching the top of the winding stairs, visitors are greeted at the new entrance by sculptures of Indigenous artists and brothers David Ruben Piqtoukun and Abraham Anghik Ruben.

Visitors enter through a dimly lit corridor, necessary for the preservation of Inuit artist Shuvinai Ashoona’s pen and pencil drawings. Keep walking and you’ll see Rebecca Belmore’s Rising To The Occasion, an eye-catching half-dress, half-bird’s nest that is the centrepiece of the first themed room (entitled Self). This piece represents the effects of colonization on First Nations women. (An exhibit dedicated to Belmore’s work opens at the AGO on July 11.) Other works expressing the idea of selfhood include those of Joanne Tod and Kent Monkman.

× Expand Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Ontario Rebecca Belmore’s Rising To The Occasion (left) is the centrepiece of a room entitled Self.

Continuing through the winding space, you’ll find the Land room, which features familiar paintings like those by Group of Seven artist Lawren Harris next to more contemporary Indigenous artists like Robert Houle, creating an active conversation about different connections to land.

× Expand Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Ontario The Land room features work by Lawren Harris and Robert Houle.

Around the corner, bottles full of water with artfully crafted glass parasites inside can be found among other installations in the Water section representing the unclean water in some Indigenous communities.

The Transformation section that follows again sees works with themes of change and growth by a collection of Canadian and Indigenous artists, including Emily Carr and Stephen Andrews.

× Expand Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Ontario The room themed Transformation showcases work by Emily Carr and Stephen Andrews.

Toronto-based artist June Clark’s personal photographs, prints and collages can be found in an adjacent room completely dedicated to her work. The featured artist showcased in this room will periodically change.

The final room features sculptures by Indigenous artists from the 80s and 90s.

× Expand Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Ontario Toronto-based June Clark’s work is featured in a room that will rotate between different artists.

