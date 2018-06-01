Five things we learned from Arthur Jafa's AGO talk

× Expand Courtesy of the AGO Artist and filmmaker Arthur Jafa speaks at the Art Gallery of Ontario as part of Contact Photography Festival 2018.

Arthur Jafa’s Love Is The Message, The Message Is Death is a searing video portrait of Black America – a collage of news, music and historical footage plus phone videos of police killings to a soundtrack of Kanye West’s Ultralight Beam. The eight-minute work is currently getting raves in New York City and London.

The 57-year-old artist has also worked as an architect and done cinematography for Julie Dash, Spike Lee and John Akomfrah, music videos for Solange (Cranes In The Sky, Don’t Touch My Hair) and Jay-Z (4:44), and he co-founded film production company TNEG.

Jafa was in Toronto earlier this week for a talk at the Art Gallery of Ontario (co-presented by Contact Photography Festival) where he screened Love Is The Message and other videos and shared his insights on the meanings and strategies of diasporic African culture. Here are the highlights.

BLACK CINEMA CAN SHARE THE POWER, BEAUTY AND ALIENATION OF BLACK MUSIC

Jafa considers music and dance – immaterial expressions that people can carry in their heads – the art forms in which Black people are most fully actualized. His goal is the bring a similar improvisational, fluid Black aesthetic to the comparatively underdeveloped field of Black cinema. Jafa sees his cinematic work as continuing the remixing styles of pioneering DJs like Larry Levan and Robert Hood.

AFRICAN EXPRESSION IS PROFOUNDLY DIFFERENT FROM PRODUCTS OF THE EUROPEAN TRADITION

African art had such a strong impact on early modernism because it comes from a different world view. Much like enslaved Africans themselves, artifacts from the continent displayed in the West were radically alienated from the context in which they found themselves. They were not originally intended as stationary artworks in the Western sense, and their different relation of subject and object created what Jafa calls a “blur” that influenced the multiple viewpoints of Cubism and the conceptualism of Duchamp.

THERE’S AN UPSIDE TO UNDERDEVELOPMENT

As an outsider, Jafa has found a freedom to break the rules of moviemaking. The make-do tradition has yielded riches for him, and he doesn’t feel overwhelmed by the quantity of stuff out there. He cites Fellini, who talked through every take, and describes sitting in on studio sessions with Kanye West in a Berlin hotel where everyone was partying and talking while recording went on.

A NON-BELIEVER CAN BELIEVE

After growing up in various Christian denominations, he’s says he’s “not a believer, but believes in Black people believing.” Jafa screened part of a work in progress about the Black Church, showing segments with a preacher and gospel performances by Al Green and Le'Andria Johnson. This longer and less jumpy film takes its time in contrast to the staccato feel of Love Is The Message or a pulsating previous film called Apex.

ARTISTS CAN GET TIRED OF TALKING ABOUT THEIR GREATEST WORK

Having seen Love Is The Message for the first time at the talk (it’s not available in its entirety online), I understand why so many people are moved and influenced by it. But Jafa says he is done with it, calling it his Purple Rain. He dismisses some audience reactions to it as “eight-minute epiphanies,” and wants the more expansive format of the new Black Church work to deepen the conversation. I’m sure it will.

