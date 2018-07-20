Five nostalgic photos that capture the CNE's history

SNAPSHOTS OF CHANGE: THE INFLUENCE OF THE CNE ON TORONTO at Withrow Common Gallery (200 Princes’). To September 29. withrowcommon.ca.

Whether it’s getting sick to your stomach from sugar and midway rides, going on a first date at the Bandshell or setting up lawn chairs for the air show, if you grew up in Toronto you probably have fond memories of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

Snapshots of Change: The Influence of the CNE on Toronto is an exhibit showcasing archival photographs of the iconic event from the late 1800s to the present day. The exhibit’s almost 70 photos were picked out of about 109,000 original physical negatives and were scanned one by one. Most were taken by Alexander Studio photographers over the years. The exhibit, at the Ex’s new Withrow Common Gallery, is broken into five themes: nostalgia & influence, entertainment & fashion, sports & recreation, agriculture & technology and landscape & architecture.

NOW spoke with gallery manager and CNE expert Alicia Cherayil to get the story behind five nostalgic photos.

Two anonymous boys stare, presumably in awe, at the grand Ferris wheels before them in this 1962 photograph. This image perfectly captures every kid’s favourite part of the CNE – the midway – and represents the feelings of youth and pure fun associated with carnival ride. The CNE has 64 rides in total. The sentimentality of this photo has rightfully landed it in the nostalgia & influence section of the exhibit. This year also marks the 125th anniversary of the debut of the Ferris wheel, as well as the 92nd anniversary of the Tilt-A-Whirl, both of which are CNE midway classics. “Though we have moved more into a digital world, there are still physical spaces like the CNE to gather and enjoy and come together,” says Alicia Cherayil.

This archival photo from August 26, 1968, one of the rare coloured ones, depicts Aquarama, a water-ski stunt show that used to be a big attraction at the CNE. The last Aquarama show was in the early 90s. It ended due to the deterioration of the waterfront area, but, after the 2015 Pan Am games, the channel was revitalized and this year the CNE is bringing Aquarama back, just with less of the nostalgic floats and costumes and more stunts and tricks. Some of the current Aquarama water skiers have relatives who were in the old Aquarama shows, which is a testament to the familial feeling the CNE carries.

Many people forget the CNE was originally started as a celebration of agriculture. This 1964 photograph portrays the Dairy Queen of 1964 proudly showing off an impossibly large gourd. In a pageant style competition, whoever was crowned Dairy Queen was an ambassador of the fair and would tour around to other agricultural fairs, similar to their Ambassador of the Fairs program the CNE still holds today. Today, the CNE still keeps its agricultural roots alive. Its farm, with over 140 animals, is still one of its biggest attractions and the CNE is bringing back their interactive horse program this year. “Agriculture will always be an important part,” Cherayil says. “Though today it is more about connecting farmers to an urban audience.”

Music has always been vital in bringing people together, as has the CNE. In this image, the Jackson 5 grace the stage of the CNE Grandstand stage on August 31, 1971, when Michael Jackson was only 13 years old. Multiple music legends have performed at the CNE throughout the years from Sonny & Cher to The Tragically Hip. The CNE is home to seven stages that continue to book a mix of local and international acts, although a lack of hip-hop acts has been an issue. This year’s lineup includes Mariana Trench, Hollerado, Nancy Wilson, Barker Band & The Washboard Union and others.

The Dufferin Street entrance gates of the CNE has always been the meeting place for Exhibition-goers. The CNE was actually called the Toronto Industrial Exhibition upon its inception in 1879 up until 1912 when they made the switch to better reflect the Ex as “a shadow window of the nation.” This 1903 photograph depicts the original Dufferin Street entrance gate, which has undergone many changes since.

cultureintern@nowtoronto.com | @OliviaaBednar