Manifesto taps Hatecopy for 2018 arts program

× Expand Samuel Engelking Artist and author Maria Qamar

Manifesto Festival has announced details of its visual art program, which will feature a new arts market at city hall and a group show that includes work by Toronto-based Instagram star and pop artist Hatecopy.

Curated by Ashley McKenzie-Barnes and hosted by Brienne Yvonne and Nikitha Cornwall, the show takes place at Free Space (68 Claremont St) on August 22 and is all about diversity and inclusion.

“In the past, we have done more focused shows. This is not it,” says Barnes of the wide-ranging exhibition. “We are trying to have a distinct range within this year's show – not just in the work that’s being presented, but the artists as well.”

Hatecopy, aka Maria Qamar, is best known for illustrations that combine Roy Lichtenstein-style comic aesthetics with melodramatic South Asian characters. She published the book Trust No Aunty last summer and has been featured on the television series The Mindy Project.

For Manifesto, she'll create a custom pop-up installation that touches on marginalized South Asian communities. The piece will be in line with the curatorial theme for the year: a 3D experience.

“In the past there’s been a lot of shows with just pictures in frames, lovely photographers, lovely stuff on the wall. We are really not trying to do that this year," explains Barnes. "We want it to be an experiential exhibition where you walk in and are just flung into the environment."

Other featured artists include Tessar Lo, Oluseye, Sara M. Taylor, Yung Yemi, Tahsin, Giles Monette, Whyishnave, Justin De Lima.

According to Barnes, the festival’s original concept was to create a platform for artists in the hip-hop community who aren't given a platform in the mainstream media. The art show extends that mandate to visual artists of colour.

“If we just think about the galleries showing at [international art fair] Art Toronto or any gallery that’s at the next new major Toronto art festival, they just don't speak to that demographic,” Barnes said, adding, “We create a platform, which also invites the audience who are reflected in those artists' work to come and enjoy contemporary art."

The one-day show will cap off a week of arts programming that kicks off with the arts market at Nathan Phillips Square that opens on August 15 and runs to the 22nd.

Manifesto's programming encompasses music, arts and dance. The festival's main event is a free concert with reggae artist Chronixx at Nathan Philips Square on August 17.

edintern@nowtoronto.com | @jordgoldman