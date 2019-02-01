Student photography exhibit explores meaning of sustainability

× Expand Zeina Alsibai

A new photography exhibition explores sustainability within Ontario communities from the perspectives of Canadian immigrants and refugees.

Our Sustainable Future is currently on display at Queens Park (111 Wellesley West) until February 8. The exhibition is free with tours of the Legislative Building, and reservations can be made through Eventbrite.

The exhibition is the result of a week-long photography workshop where 40 new-to-Canada high school students worked with photojournalist Fredric Roberts, who won the International Photography Award in 2003 and was named Best Foreign Photographer in India in 2011.

In partnership with the Aga Khan Museum, they examined the 17 UN sustainable development goals through photography. These goals focus on resolving issues surrounding poverty, hunger, water conservation and more.