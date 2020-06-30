NOW What episode 31: How a Toronto cartoonist turned the pandemic into art

× Expand Erick Kostiuk Williams Making comics in quarantine coronavirus

Most creative types will tell you it’s hard to make art during a pandemic. It can be even harder to make art about that pandemic – but week after week, Toronto illustrator Eric Kostiuk Williams has been doing exactly that, writing and drawing NOW’s editorial cartoons about life in the quarantimes.

After almost four months, he’s stepping back for a bit, so this was the perfect time to have him on to talk about bringing a personal perspective to a global crisis… and what it took out of him to do that.

After almost four months, he's stepping back for a bit, so this was the perfect time to have him on to talk about bringing a personal perspective to a global crisis… and what it took out of him to do that.

