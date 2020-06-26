Royal Ontario Museum to reopen on July 11

× Expand Matt Wiebe/Flickr ROM

The Royal Ontario Museum will reopen to the public in phases beginning on July 11.

But if you were hoping to catch the major touring exhibition on Winnie-the-Pooh, you'll have to wait a bit longer.

The first phase of the museum’s reopening will allow visitors to view the permanent collection and 40 galleries during the summer, including the original installation Florals: Desire And Design.

However, Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring A Classic will not be available just yet, and the opening of The Cloth That Changed The World: India’s Painted And Printed Cotton will also be announced later.

Similar to policies at the reopened Art Gallery of Ontario and Aga Khan Museum, visitors must reserve timed tickets online in advance. Members can buy starting July 6 and the general public can purchase tickets on July 7. The museum will open two days earlier on July 9 for members.

Hours of operation have been temporarily reduced to 10 am to 5:30 pm. All staff and visitors must wear a face mask and follow physical distancing rules, marked pathways will direct visitors through the gallery spaces and capacity limits will be enforced.

Additionally, tours are cancelled for the time being; The Bat Cave, CIBC Discovery Gallery and Patrick and Barbara Keenan Family Gallery of Hands-on Biodiversity are closed; the coat check is closed and food and drinks are not allowed. Water fountains are also off limits, but visitors are encouraged to bring water bottles.

Museums and galleries are allowed to restart operations with health and safety restrictions in place under stage 2 of Ontario's reopening plan. Toronto moved into stage 2 on June 24.

The Aga Khan Museum will open on Saturday, June 27 and the Art Gallery of Ontario will reopen the following week on July 2. The Gardiner Museum will reopen with two days of free admission on July 11-12.

@KevinRitchie