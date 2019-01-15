Five things to do at Toronto’s Interior Design Show 2019

× Expand Courtesy of IDS Dutch designer Marije Vogelzang's Seeds installation.

The Interior Design Show returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (222 Bremner) this weekend. The annual showcase is the place to get up-to-date on the latest design trends, innovations and one-of-a-kind collections by designers from Canada and around the world. This year’s theme, Power of Design, focuses on how technology affects the human experience.

Here are five essential markets and installations.

Haven

Visitors can escape the bustle of the convention floor by stepping into inflatable pods resembling giant clouds in this installation by Tangible Interaction. The Vancouver-based company has created sensory installations for the 2010 Winter Olympics, MTV, Coldplay and more. Their pieces are designed for play and exploration. Wander inside the clouds, sit on a patch of grass and have a distraction-free moment.

Great Lakes Cabin

City dwellers are used to downsizing, but the Backcountry Hut Company is applying the small-scale approach to the great outdoors. This 670-square-foot cabin is designed for people and organizations living and working in remote locations. The Great Lakes Cabin is customizable to Net Zero and Passive House standards and is made of 100 per cent recyclable components.

Is Your Office Ready for Generation Z?

Richard Benoit, a consultant from Michigan-based furniture company Steelcase is a speaker at this seminar about Gen Z entering the workforce. He’s worked with companies like Starbucks, Sunlife, and Clorox to create workplace environments that are engaging, eco-friendly and resilient to change. On January 17, find out how how to design a workspace for Generation Z’s skills, requirements and expectations, compared to millennials and other generations.

Seeds

Dutch designer Marije Vogelzang works within the realm of eating habits and rituals, taking inspiration from food origins, preparation, politics, history and culture. She's created a honeycomb-like structure designed to emphasize the focus we should have when we are working in the kitchen. The installation represents the journey of the seed, promising a sensory experience that eliminates noise and digital distractions to remind us that getting in touch with food can be a meditative experience.

Studio North & Prototype

This marketplace features products made by 65 designers from Canada and around the world, including limited edition collections of furniture, lighting, ceramics, textiles and more. This year’s market includes work by Designarium’s Stéphane Leathead, creator of the patent-pending EXOCET chair, and WooYoo’s Pokopoko table. A table designed with flat spaces and raised green spaces to remove unused surface space for the user to be fully engaged in their environment.

The Interior Design Show runs from January 17-20. Tickets range from $17-91. Visit the IDS website for full info.