Here's what this year's Winter Stations installations will look like

× Expand Mirage Winter Stations Cristina Vega and Pablo Losa Fontangordo's Mirage will brighten up Woodbine Beach come Family Day.

Toronto's east-end beaches will get a little more sun this winter.

Organizers of the sixth annual Winter Stations public art exhibition have unveiled this year's installations, which includes Cristina Vega and Pablo Losa Fontangordo’s Mirage. The thin, circular structure will sit on sand (or snow), react to movement from the sun and people in its orbit and appear red or bright yellow depending where a visitor stands.

Mirage is among three winners of this year's Winter Stations Design Competition, which accepted 273 submissions from artists, architects and designers worldwide for installations taking over lifeguard stations on Woodbine Beach beginning on Family Day (February 17) until March 31. These will be joined by a fourth installation from Centennial College.

The selection jury for Winter Stations 2020 was chaired by Sidewalk Labs’ Mary-Margaret McMahon, a former city councillor for the area. This year's theme is Beyond The Five Senses.

× Expand Winter Stations Kaleidoscope of the senses

Another winner is Charlie Sutherland’s Kaleidoscope Of The Senses, which comprises a bell tower that makes clanking metal sounds; a diagonal chimney emitting aromas from oils in the beach sand; a white extrusion that visually frames the beach and reflects the city; and a red beam that can be touched.

× Expand Noodle Feed iheartblob's Noodle Feed explores the intersection between digital and physical space.

iheartblob’s Noodle Feed creates an environment of colourful noodles that will use an augmented reality app to allow visitors to leave their own virtual impressions.

× Expand Winter Stations Beaches Percussion ensemble

Lastly, the student winner is Centenial College’s The Beach's Percussion Ensemble, who will amplify what German designers Alexandra Grieß and Jorel Heid did with their Make Some Noise! piece for Winter Stations 2018. The installation consists of stacked wooden shapes fitted with metal bells (like wind chimes) and sticks circling a steel drum. Visitors can go wild forming an orchestra with the environment.

Check out photos last year's Winter Stations exhibition here.

@JustSayRad