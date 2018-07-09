Arts in the Parks features over 300 events this summer

× Expand Ballet Creole at Thomson Memorial Park, 2017

ARTS IN THE PARKS. Toronto Arts Foundation presents over 300 free arts events in more than 40 venues across Toronto. June 16 to September 30, 2018. Free. More info here.

For three years now, Toronto Arts Foundation has been giving locals and tourists hundreds of reasons to get out of the house this summer and enjoy the city's parks. Through the cooperation of the Foundation, the City of Toronto and Park People, the Arts in the Parks initiative transforms outdoor public spaces into dynamic arts venues.

More than 40 neighbourhood parks throughout the city are becoming performance spaces, bringing together artists and community members of all ages. The benefits include more active communities and memorable outdoor experiences for everyone involved.

Events are free and range from theatre to live music, workshops, film screenings and outdoor festivals (full events calendar here). There are more than 300 different events happening between now and September 30. We've selected a few of our favourites below.

2018 Arts in the Parks Highlights

VR filmmaking workshop. Hands-on, kid-friendly workshops from Toasterlab that allows you to plan and shoot a short film using a 360-degree camera.

Cinematic Cities at Corktown Common. Four outdoor film screenings that include Roman Holiday, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Cabaret and Selma.

Afrofest. The largest free African festival in North America includes a wide variety of performances, vendors and activities.

Toronto Bicycle Music Festival. Featuring a mobile performance and a bike-powered sound system, the lineup includes four concerts featuring artists from various musical genres.

Parks ‘n’ Wreck. Showcase of streetdancing with workshops, battles, live DJs and vendors.

Ward’s Island Fire Parade. Dynamic carnival-style procession with puppets, lanterns and music that courses across the island to the water’s edge.

Portia’s Julius Caesar. An adaptation of Shakespeare’s play that puts female voices front-and-centre and explores women-centred themes.

The Forest for the Trees. A hybrid performance of theatre and dance, presented without any words at sundown.

Ghanafest. Annual celebration of Ghanian arts and culture featuring performances of music, dance, spoken word and more.

Feast in the East 69. Along with live music performances and art installations, attendees will enjoy dinner outdoors from chefs Tara Niewiadomski and Keithen Codner.

