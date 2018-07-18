Eight can't-miss events at queer festival Bricks and Glitter

× Expand Clockwise from top left: Maxhole Edison & Eyeda Sophia, Lacey Hill and Coco La Creme

New grassroots, community-arts festival Bricks and Glitter is a call out to all queer west-enders (and beyond) to reclaim your space, return to the inherent politicalness of when queers gather and party. There's a wide range of events, including live music, dance performances and spoken word. Here are eight that shouldn't be missed.

Opening party

R. Flex, Casey MQ and DJs Aqua Amore and Chanlmarshl kick off the festival with a night of pop, hip-hop, dancehall and more. Presented by the RUDE Collective.

At the Garrison (1197 Dundas West), July 19, 9 pm-2 am.$5-10/pwyc. See website for details.

The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter

An evening of burlesque and performance art, plus a roundtable discussion on creativity, vulnerability and being private in public. Performances by Dainty Smith, Ravyn Wngz, Babia Majora, Sze-Yang and ImogenQuest.

At Unit 2 (163 Sterling), July 22, 7-10:30 pm. $10. See website for details.

Queer ASL 101 Workshop

Learn to fingerspell your name, share gender pronouns and engage in a basic ASL conversation. Presented by Hands on ASL.

At Unit 2, July 23, 2-5 pm. Free/by donation. See website for details.

Queeraoke: Personal Theme Song Edition

With over 31,000 songs to choose from, one of the them is bound to be your go-to karaoke tune. Hosted by Kavita Bee and Ms. Nookie Galore.

At the Beaver (1192 Queen West), July 24, 10 pm-2 am. By donation. See website for details.

Grind’Her Toronto

An IRL app event and cruising space for dykes, queers, queens, non-binary and trans women. DJs Chiclet, Moohk, Cosmicwyrmrat, Tam Ika.

At Unit 2, July 26, 10 pm-3 am. $10-15/pwyc. See Facebook for details.

ILL NANA/DiverseCity Dance Company 10th anniversary

The dance company celebrates 10 years with performances by ILL NANA/DiverseCity, Dainty Smith and Ms. Nookie Galore plus music by DJ Fly Ladi Di.

At Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen W), July 27, 10pm-2am. $10. See Facebook for details.

Sick & Disabled Queer Youth Zine Fair

Showcase of works by self-identified sick and/or disabled 2SLGBTQ youth ages 25 and under.

At House of Anansi Press (128 Sterling), July 28, 2-6 pm. Free/by donation. See Facebook for details.

All-Day Outdoor Celebration

Live music, dance, performances and DJs at this no-alcohol, all-ages event featuring Brazilian singer/songwriter Bruno Capinan, R&B artist Shi Wisdom, rising Six Nations musician Lacey Hill, hip-hop/R&B siblings Maxhole Edison & Eyeda Sophia, local burlesque star CoCo La Creme and others.

181 Sterling, July 28, 2 pm-midnight. Free/by donation. See Facebook for details.

chrisr@nowtoronto.com | @missrattan