The best weekend events in Toronto: February 22-24

Courtesy of Hot Docs See Instagram star Lil BUB on the big screen at Cat Video Fest.

CAT VIDEO FEST

Dogs might get starring roles in movies and TV shows, but everyone knows that cats are the true entertainers. Think of how many YouTube and Instagram videos you’ve seen of derpy cats falling off ledges, mischievous cats shredding rolls of toilet paper and excited cats going wild for squirrels, birds and just about any moving thing outside their window. If you can’t get enough of kitty clips, Hot Docs has programmed Cat Video Fest. This Saturday (and on subsequent dates in March), enjoy 75 minutes of cat videos with other feline lovers. Ten per cent of proceeds from ticket sales benefit Toronto Cat Rescue.

February 23. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema (506 Bloor West). 4 pm. $15. hotdocs.ca.

Winter Stations

The fifth annual outdoor art exhibition takes over the lifeguard stations in the Beaches. Check out photos of this year's installations here.

To April 1. Woodbine Beach. Free. winterstations.com.

Foxconn Frequency (no.3) – for three visibly Chinese performers

Three artists from Vancouver's Hong Kong Exile combine music, poetry, game mechanics and 3D printing to output an object documenting their performance.

February 22-23. Factory Theatre. 7 pm. $25-$35. factorytheatre.ca.

Josey Rebelle

London DJ and Rinse FM host headlines a warehouse party.

February 22. 500 Keele. 10 pm. $20-$25. eventbrite.ca.

The Ethnic Rainbow: Anniversary

Brandon Ash-Mohammed hosts the one-year anniversary of the showcase for LGBTQ+ comedians of colour.

February 23. Comedy Bar. 7 pm. $12-$15. comedybar.ca

iskwē

Cree musician plays politically-charged pop at Mod Club.

February 23. 8 pm. $19.50. masseyhall.com.

Yohomo - Late Night

DJs from the city's best queer dance parties come together for a winter jam.

February 23. The Garrison. 10 pm. $20, adv $12-$15. eventbrite.ca.

Angie Thomas

The Hate U Give author talks about her second book, On The Come Up, with Donna Bailey Nurse.

February 24. Art Gallery of Ontario. 2 pm. Sold out. ago.ca.

The Oscars

Watch the 91st Academy Awards at one of several viewing parties around town.

February 24. 6:30 pm. Check out the list of events here.

Monique Heart

The "brown cow stunning" contestant from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars S4 hits the stage.

February 24. Opera House. Doors 7:15 pm. $34 -$58. universe.com.