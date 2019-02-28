The best weekend events in Toronto: March 1-3

× Expand Samuel Engelking Ai Weiwei Unbroken Gardiner Museum

AI WEIWEI: UNBROKEN

Ceramics have been an essential part of Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei’s practice, but never the sole focus. His first major Canadian exhibition in six years is also his first ever ceramics-focused show. It features a mix of older and new works arranged in a non-linear fashion around a pile of millions of hand-painted porcelain sunflower seeds famously exhibited at the Tate Modern in London. The show allows visitors to wander between works, including stacked blue-and-white vases with motifs chronicling the refugee crisis, 2,000-year-old Han Dynasty vases covered in car paint and a colourful Chinese zodiac made of Lego, to connect Ai’s themes of migration, traditional versus modern and individual vs. many.

Opens Thursday (February 28) at Gardiner Museum. 111 Queen’s Park, $15, seniors $11, students $9. Free for visitors 18 & under. gardinermuseum.on.ca. To June 9.

Sui generis: An Alternative History of Mexican Cinema

Retrospective of lesser-seen Mexican film gems co-curated by Guillermo del Toro and Diana Sanchez opens at TIFF Bell Lightbox. Check out our picks here.

February 28-April 7. tiff.net.

Curious Minds Weekend

Annual lecture series features writers Marlon James, Veronica Chambers, Rebecca Traister and Donna Brazile.

March 1-3. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. $19-$29/pass $159. hotdocscinema.ca. See preview.

A Bread Factory

Patrick Wang's indie epic about gentrification and art kicks off What The Film Festival. Read more about this year's lineup here.

March 1. Royal Cinema. 7 pm. $11. universe.com.

The Vintage Clothing Show

The country’s largest vintage sale sets up at Enercare Centre.

March 2-3. Saturday 10 am-5 pm, Sunday 10 am-4 pm. $12. torontovintageclothingshow.ca.

A Conversation With Ellen DeGeneres

The comic and TV host delivers a Q&A at Scotiabank Arena.

March 3. 2 and 6 pm. From $99. ticketmaster.ca.

Winter Stations

The fifth annual outdoor art exhibition takes over the lifeguard stations in the Beaches. Check out photos of this year's installations here.

To April 1. Woodbine Beach. Free. winterstations.com.