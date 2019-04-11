× Expand Jon Simo

NEON MUSEUM

Years of redevelopment have dimmed most of the neon signs that once lit up Yonge Street, but they’ll soon return to glory in Victoria Street Laneway, which is being converted into a Neon Museum later this year. The Hard Rock guitar, the Brown Derby, Imperial Six and Honest Ed’s signs are among the gas-lit treasures set to glow again. In the meantime, the Downtown Yonge BIA is hyping the permanent exhibition with a pop-up preview in the Junction featuring all the aforementioned signs alongside signs and artwork from Neon Demon Studio.

Friday-Sunday (April 12-14) at Junction House. 2720 Dundas West. Free. downtownyonge.com.

Four Old Legs

Evelyn Hart and Zhenya Cerneacov perform a duet by James Kudelka about long-term love at the Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance.

April 11-20. 8 pm. $20-$25. citadelcie.com.

Lido Pimienta at Images Festival

Musician/artist brings her live graphic novel performance We Are In A Non-Relationship Relationship to MOCA. Check out more Images Festival picks here.

April 12. 10 pm. $10-$15. moca.ca.

Spiritualized

J. Spaceman and co. rock the Danforth Music Hall.

April 12. Doors 7 pm. $36.50-$42.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Record Store Day

The annual shopping day for vinyl nerds returns. Check out our roundup of stores hosting live music and pop-ups here.

April 13. Various venues. Free. recordstoredaycanada.ca.

Orville Peck

Masked queer country heartthrob plays Longboat Hall. Check out our interview with him here.

April 13. Doors 8 pm. $13. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com.

Hockey Helps The Homeless

Ex Leafs Doug Gilmour and Shayne Corson take part in the Bay Street Tournament for homeless youth.

April 13. 8 am-5 pm. Free. hhth.com

Elisabeth Moss

The star of Alex Ross Perry's Her Smell is doing a Q&A following the afternoon screening. Read our review here.

April 14. TIFF Bell Lightbox. 2:55 pm. $14. tiff.net.

Copenhagen

Soulpepper’s production of Michael Frayn’s award-winning play opens at the Young Centre.

April 14 to May 4. 1:30 pm. From $35. soulpepper.ca.

A Blow In The Face

Lisa Ryder’s darkly funny play about postpartum depression opens at the Theatre Centre.

To April 14. 8 pm. $25-$35. theatrecentre.org.

