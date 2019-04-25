Metric, July Talk

Named one of NOW’s most anticipated shows of the year, hometown heroes Metric and July Talk team up for the Art Of Doubt tour in support of Metric’s seventh studio album. While Emily Haines and her band have played Scotiabank Arena before, it’s the first time July Talk will be rocking in front of tens of thousands. Count on big-stadium anthems and lots of Canadian spirit at this high-energy show.

Friday (April 26) at Scotiabank Arena. Doors 6:45 pm. $26-$225. ticketmaster.ca.

Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival

Non-fiction film love-in is underway. Check out all our coverage – including more than 60 film reviews – here and this week's cover story here.

Various venues. $17.50-$24. To May 5. hotdocs.ca.

TR/ST, ionnalee, Lydia Ainsworth

Robert Alfons plays songs from his Destroyer LP at the Phoenix.

April 26. Doors 7 pm. $25. ticketfly.com.

Sugar

Site-specific music series pays homage to nightlife history with panels and DJs, including Bambii.

April 26. Sugar Beach. 8 pm. Free. sugarcontemporary.com.

Independent Bookstore Day

Queen Books goes big with a sidewalk sale and guest sellers, including Anne T. Donahue, Naben Ruthnum and Claudia Dey.

April 27. 9:30 am-6 pm. queenbooks.ca.

Kenny Robinson’s Nubian Show

Robinson’s monthly show at Yuk Yuk’s by a mostly POC group of comics is one of the city’s funniest nights.

April 28. 8:30 pm. $20. yukyuks.com.

