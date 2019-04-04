IDOMENEO

It’s been over 10 years since soprano Measha Brueggergosman performed on a Toronto opera stage, and this week she returns to a role – the tempestuous Elettra – she helped make her own back in 2008. In Opera Atelier’s sumptuous production of Mozart’s early opera, she’s joined by a fine cast that includes Colin Ainsworth, Wallis Giunta and Meghan Lindsay. Productions often cut the dance sequences, but they’re reinstated here, with graceful choreography by Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg. And with Tafelmusik Baroque Opera playing, this is one of the company’s signature shows.

Opens Thursday (April 4) at the Ed Mirvish Theatre. 7:30 pm, some matinees. $39-$184. To April 13. 244 Victoria. operaatelier.com.

Re-Joyce: Wieland For A New Milennium

Artists reimagine the work of the Canadian feminist avant-garde filmmaker.

April 4-6. Toronto Media Arts Centre. 10 am-​6 pm. Free. joycewieland.ca.

Earl Sweatshirt

American rapper tours behind his avant-garde Some Rap Songs album.

April 5. Rebel. Doors 8 pm, all ages. $33 and up. ticketweb.ca.

Choir! Choir! Choir!

The public choir sings Here Comes The Sun to raise funds for Canadian Cancer Society.

April 5. Nathan Phillips Square. 6:30 pm. Free, $10 suggested donation. 416-323-7166.

Rally For Education

The Ford government’s regressive education policies are the focus of a rally at Queen’s Park.

April 6. Noon.

Toronto Art Crawl

Pop-up local market takes over the Great Hall.

April 7. 11 am-5 pm. $8-$10. torontoartcrawl.com.

A Blow In The Face

Lisa Ryder’s darkly funny play about postpartum depression opens at the Theatre Centre.

To April 14. 8 pm. $25-$35. theatrecentre.org.

