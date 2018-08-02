The best weekend events in Toronto: August 3-6

David Byrne

One of the most unusual and anticipated tours of the year arrives in Toronto this weekend. Byrne promised his concerts in support of his American Utopia album would be “the most ambitious show I’ve done” since his old band Talking Heads’ seminal concert film Stop Making Sense. Expect something akin to theatre, full of artfully minimal staging, barefoot choreography (by Annie-B Parson), lots of percussion and zero backing tracks.

August 3 & 4. Sony Centre. 1 Front East. Doors 7 pm. $61-$241. ticketmaster.ca.

Kent Monkman

Epic painter’s solo show Miss Chief’s Praying Hands opens at Project Gallery.

August 2, reception 6-9 pm. To September 1. projectgallery.ca.

Toronto Food Truck Festival

Pull up to the bumper and chow down in Woodbine Park.

August 3-6. Free. 5-10 pm. canadianfoodtruckfestivals.com.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade

The big day arrives as costumed revelers celebrating island culture take over Lake Shore. Check out Chris Rattan's cover story on costume design innovations here, Radheyan Simonpillai's Carnival weekend music picks here, an interview with soca star Nailah Blackman here and roundup of queer parties here.

August 4. Exhibition Place. 8:30 am-8:30 pm. $20-$200. torontocarnival.ca.

Taste of the Middle East Food Festival

Inaugural celebration of Middle Eastern food takes over Yonge-Dundas Square. Karl Wolf performs at 7 pm.

August 4. 11 am-11 pm. Free, VIP backstage $25. eventbrite.ca.

The National, Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis

Outdoor music fest with a solid lineup of indie darlings.

August 4. Fort York Garrison Common. Doors 2:30 pm. $89.50-$139.50. ticketfly.com.

The Laneway Project’s Layers of #RushLane

Third annual pop-up party and festival dedicated to rethinking how we view and experience the city’s network of laneways takes over #GraffitiAlley

August 5. Between Queen West, Augusta, Richmond West and Portland. 2-8 pm. Free. Cash bar. thelanewayproject.ca.

Sunnyside 20

Rising house music star Leon Vynehall headlines 20th outdoor dance fest.

August 5. Sunnyside Pavilion. Doors 5 pm. $30. eventbrite.ca.

Hiroshima Nagasaki Commemoration

Annual remembrance of the atomic bombings takes place at City Hall Peace Garden.

August 6. 6:30-9 pm. hiroshimadaycoalition.ca.