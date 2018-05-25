The best weekend events in Toronto: May 25-27

Doors Open

The city-wide architecture and culture festival is going big with a film theme this year. Toronto is Hollywood North, so why not give something back to residents putting up with road closures and long lines of trailers blocking streets? City Hall will host a bunch of movie-themed events, including a costume exhibit featuring wardrobe from locally filmed shows The Handmaid’s Tale and Star Trek: Discovery. Locations frequently used for film shoots will be a focus, including Union Station (pictured),which is participating in Doors Open for the first time. Another hot spot will be the Museum of Contemporary Art’s new digs on Sterling Road. The opening was pushed to September, so this weekend is a chance to preview the space. In all, more than 130 buildings will open for public tours. Check out our roundup of the best Doors Open events here.

May 26-27. Various locations. Free. toronto.ca/doorsopen.

Inside Out

LGBT film fest kicks off with Silas Howard’s Sundance drama A Kid Like Jake. Check out our festival coverage, including reviews, here.

May 24-June 3. TIFF Bell Lightbox. 8 pm. $25-$32. insideout.ca.

Kathy Griffin

The comedian who massively pissed of Trump Land continues her come back tour at Massey Hall.

May 25. 8 pm. $45.50-$55.50. masseyhall.com.

LIFT Cannabis Expo 2018

Movers and shakers in global cannabis biz gather at Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

May 25-27. $20-$45. liftexpo.ca

CBC Music Festival

July Talk, A Tribe Called Red, Charlotte Day Wilson and more play CanCon love-in at Echo Beach.

May 26. Doors 1:30 pm, all ages. $39.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Mark Teo

Music journo launches Shine, a book about the history and influence of MuchMusic’s beloved Big Shiny Tunes compilations.

May 26. Supermarket. Doors 6:30 pm. Pwyc. See story.

Pedestrian Sundays

Kensington Market’s car-free tradition returns for the summer season.

May 27. Noon-7 pm. Free. kensingtonmarketbia.com.