OLD STOCK: A REFUGEE LOVE STORY

After sold-out runs around the world, including the Edinburgh Fringe and off-Broadway, Toronto finally gets to see this acclaimed klezmer musical. Inspired by the lives of writer Hannah Moscovitch’s Jewish great-grandparents, who fled pogroms in early 20th century Romania and arrived in Halifax, the show connects with audiences because of its music (by Ben Caplan and Christian Barry), book (Moscovitch) and performers, but also because of the migrant crisis throughout the world. (The title comes from a controversial phrase uttered by former PM Stephen Harper in 2015.)

In previews, opens Wednesday (April 24) at the Tarragon Theatre.30 Bridgman. $22-$70. 416-531-1827. To May 26.

Four Old Legs

Evelyn Hart and Zhenya Cerneacov perform a duet by James Kudelka about long-term love at the Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance.

April 11-20. 8 pm. $20-$25. citadelcie.com.

Grow Op

Gladstone Hotel’s seventh annual exhibition explores intersection of art and the environment.

April 18-21. Launch party 7 pm. $10. gladstonehotel.com.

International Fan Festival

Japanese anime-focused fandom event takes over Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

April 19-21. $30 and up. toronto.ifanfes.com.

Just John x Dom Dias

Buzzy hip-hop duo featured in our Sound of Toronto Right Now feature launch their Don III EP. With openers Dillan Ponders, Ty Senoj, and Jayemkayem.

April 19. Drake Hotel. Doors 8 pm. Sold out.

420 Toronto

The city’s first post-legalization 4/20 smoke-out gets official with a new venue, vendors and a stage.

April 20. Woodbine Park. Noon-6 pm. Free. fb.com/420toronto.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Bring It To The Runway

Season 11 queens werk the long weekend.

April 20. Phoenix Concert Theatre. Doors 10:30 pm. $47-$88. ticketweb.ca.

Angélique

Final day for Lorena Gale’s play based on the life of a Black female slave who was hanged in 1734 for setting fire to Montreal.

April 21. 2 pm. $20-$50. Factory Theatre. 416-504-9971.

@nowtoronto