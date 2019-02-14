The best events in Toronto on Family Day Weekend 2019

RHUBARB FESTIVAL

Sure, the weather sucks, but once you step inside Buddies for the 40th annual Rhubarb Festival, you’ll soon forget all that. Rhubarb is one of the most exciting and eclectic new works festivals in the city. This year’s lineup, the last to be curated by outgoing fest director Mel Hague, includes lots of hot acts, including new pieces by Katie Sly, a collaboration between mother and daughter Kate Lushington and Natasha Greenblatt, a one-night-only performance of Tobias Herzberg’s Feygele, comedy by queer comics Elvira Kurt and Brandon Ash-Mohammed, and much more. Evening passes $20, some shows and rush tickets pwyc.

Through February 23 at Buddies in Bad Times. 12 Alexander. buddiesinbadtimes.com/rhubarb.

Ashley With A “Y”

Ashley Botting’s solo improvised hit musical was NOW’s top comedy show of 2018.

February 14-16. Bad Dog Theatre. 8 pm. $20. baddogtheatre.com.

Chantal Akerman

Two installations by the late European film auteur open at MOCA.

February 14-April 14. $5-$10. moca.ca.

OH NO! I’m Becoming My Mother And Other Fears Of Black Women

Playwright Trey Anthony hosts an interactive discussion on Black women's relationship to their mothers and motherhood at Kuumba. Check out more Black History Month event picks here.

February 15. Harbourfront Centre Theatre. 8 pm. $35-$40. harbourfrontcentre.com.

TIFF Next Wave

Bing Liu's Oscar-nominated doc Minding The Gap, 10 Things I Hate About You and Millennium Mambo screen at film fest devoted to movies aimed at (or about) teens and twentysomethings.

February 15-17. TIFF Bell Lightbox. Various times. $14 and free for viewers under 25. tiff.net/nextwave

Wavelength Winter Festival

Elisapie, Myst Milano, Twist, Lex Leosis, Luna Li, Future Peers and more play annual indie music fest at the Garrison.

February 15-17. 8 pm. $15-$20, pass $35. wavelengthmusic.ca.

Kurt Vile & the Violators

Laid-back Philly singer/songwriter plays sweet and psychy roots-rock at Danforth Music Hall.

February 16. Doors 7 pm. $37.50-$40. ticketmaster.ca.

Tarana Burke

#MeToo movement founder speaks at Toronto Black Film Festival. Read an interview with the festival's founder, Fabienne Colas, here.

February 16. Isabel Bader Theatre. 9 pm. $35. torontoblackfilm.com.

Impressionism In The Age Of Industry: Monet, Pissaro And More

Exhibit exploring Impressionist visions of the industrial age opens at the AGO.

February 16-May 5. Art Gallery of Ontario. $25. ago.ca.

The Last Ship

Sting stars in a musical about English shipyard workers trying to survive the Margaret Thatcher era.

To March 24. Princess of Wales. mirvish.com.