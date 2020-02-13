The best events in Toronto on Family Day Weekend 2020

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Winter Stations 2019 Winter Stations takes over Woodbine Beach from February 17 to March 31.

Winter Stations

The sixth annual design competition is now a firmly entrenched Toronto winter tradition. Organized by firms RAW Design, Ferris + Associates and Curio, the event sees local and international artists and designers transforming lifeguard stations into art installations that animate otherwise desolate east-end beaches from Family Day weekend through early spring. This year’s theme is Beyond The Five Senses, meaning the winning seven installations will give viewers a sense of how humans make meaning of their world. Check out a preview of this year's works here.

February 17-March 31. Kew and Woodbine beaches. Free. winterstations.com

Wavelength Winter Festival

The Hidden Cameras and Haviah Mighty headline the indie music series’ 20th anniversary. Read Stuart Berman's look back on 10 pivotal Toronto albums from the year 2000.

February 13-16. Longboat Hall. $20-$25, festival pass $50. wavelengthmusic.ca.

ROM After Dark: Desire

Second edition of the museum's after-hours party features art, music and burlesque performances for Valentine's Day.

February 14. Royal Ontario Museum. 7 pm-11:30 pm. $24-$30. rom.on.ca/rad.

TIFF Next Wave Film Festival

Myriam Verreault’s excellent Kuessipan is among the movies screening at TIFF's youth-focused film fest.

February 14-16. $11.50-$24. tiff.net.

Rhubarb Festival

Canada's longest-running new works fest explores new possibilities in theatre, dance, music an performance art.

To February 22. Buddies In Bad Times Theatre. $20. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Toronto Black Film Festival

Eighth-annual fest screens more than 75 films from eight countries, including Bernard Attal’s Restless, and features live performances.

February 12-17, at Carlton Cinemas, Isabel Bader Theatre, AGO Jackman Hall and Upper Deck by Fran's. $12-$25, kids' workshops free. torontoblackfilm.com

Grounded

Dora Award-winner Carly Street (Venus In Fur) plays a fighter pilot whose life unravels in George Brant's play.

February 14-29. Streetcar Crowsnest. $20-$29. See listing.

Hamilton

Yo! Lin-Manuel Miranda's hugely popular hip-hop musical about America's founding fathers finally comes to town for a limited run.

To May 17. Ed Mirvish Theatre. $50-$250, premium $500. See listing.

Jacques Greene

The Toronto-based electronic producer's 2019 LP Dawn Chorus is a mesmerizing shoegaze-channelling dance album with hazy and expansive synths and percussion. Expect his show to get sweaty.

February 15. Velvet Underground. Doors 10 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca.

DJ Skate Night: Final Skate

Skate to reggae music courtesy of DJs Tasha Rozez and Randee Savage.

February 15. Harbourfront Centre (Natrel Rink). 8-11 pm. Free.

Caroline, Or Change

See the hit Civil Rights-era musical starring Jully Black before it closes this weekend. Read Glenn Sumi's NNNN review here.

Ends February 16. $39-$129. Winter Garden. carolinetoronto.com.

Sneaker Design Workshop

PENSOLE founder D'Wayne Edwards leads workshops on colour design and sketching as part of Kuumba 25.

February 16-17. Harbourfront Centre. Sun 1 pm & 4 pm, Mon 1 pm & 3 pm. Free-$5. Pre-register. harbourfrontcentre.com.

Family Day March for Wet’suwet’en

March in support of Indigenous pipeline opponents in northern BC. Last week, RCMP carried out raids on a checkpoint that’s been at the centre of a decade-long action against Coastal GasLink’s and Trans Mountain’s pipeline plans in the region. Organizers are asking participants to bring banners.

February 17. 2 pm. Free. 750 Bloor West, meet outside Christie station. See Facebook event page for more info.

@nowtoronto