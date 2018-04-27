The best weekend events in Toronto: April 27-29

× Expand Randall L. Schieber Opera Columbus, Gluck Orphee et Eurycide, Southern Theatre

ORPHÉE+

Against the Grain Theatre is best known for their imaginative, often site-specific productions of operas: their remount of La Bohème last year, for instance, was set in an Annex bar. This weekend they mount their most ambitious project yet, a way-outside-the-box version of Orphée Et Eurydice, based on the classic myth about rescuing one’s beloved from the underworld. The orchestra features acoustic and electric instruments, NYC’sCompany XIV provides aerial artists (nodoubt making use of the Fleck’s vertical space) and there’s something intriguing called a “global virtual chorus.” A co-production between AtG, the Banff Centre for the Arts and Opera Columbus, this is destined to be one helluva show.

April 26-28. 8 pm. $40-$110. 207 Fleck Dance Theatre, Queens Quay West. 416-973-4000.

Hot Docs: Canadian International Documentary Festival

Non-fiction film fest’s 25th edition takes over T.O. and many of this year's biggest films are about women stories. Check out Susan G. Cole's cover feature on Maya Gallus's festival opener The Heat here, Michelle da Silva's interview with activist Mandi Gray about her rape trial doc here and more than 50 capsule reviews of films here.

Various venues. hotdocs.ca. To May 6.

Contact Photography Festival

City-wide, month-long photo festival kicks off with a party at Ryerson Image Centre. Check out a roundup of 20 must-see shows here and a story on McMichael Canadian Art Collection's hip-hop photo show here.

April 27. 7 pm. Free. Fest runs May 1-31.

Inland

Spring edition of Canadian fashion and design pop-up takes over QRC West for two days.

April 27-28. Fri 3-9 pm, Sat 11 am-7 pm. Free. madeinland.ca.

Anna Bolena

Sondra Radvanovsky sings the title role in the Donizetti opera about Henry VIII’s doomed second wife.

April 28-May 26. 4:30 pm. $35-$225. 416-363-8231.

King Krule

South London troubadour hits Rebel.

April 29. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $30-$35. ticketmaster.ca.