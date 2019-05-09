The best weekend events in Toronto: May 10-12, 2019

× Expand Courtesy of the Bentway An Te Liu Memoria An Te Liu's Memoria poster will be on display at the Bentway through August 30.

Monuments Summit

Cities are questioning the relevance and meaning of public monuments, particularly as we Canadians grapple with the legacies of colonialism and residential schools. An international art exhibition and day-long event will ponder the future of city monuments to kick off urban park the Bentway’s spring/summer season. New Monuments For New Cities will feature 25 large-scale posters responding to the questions: “What should a contemporary monument look like? Who are they for and what should they represent?” The show is simultaneously at similar land-reuse sites in four other North American cities, and will launch with the Monuments Summit on May 11. Public tours every Tuesday (except June 4) during the run.

250 Fort York. thebentway.ca/new-monuments. Exhibition runs to August 30

Longmont Potion Castle

Prank phone call legend does a Skype Q&A following the screening of a documentary about his life. Read more about the film here.

May 10. Royal Cinema. 8 pm. $13.19. theroyal.to.

Canadian Music Week

Annual festival takes over the city’s music clubs. Check out our best bets here.

To May 12. Various prices, wristbands from $75. See best bets, page 21. cmw.net.

Lilies; Or, The Revival Of A Romantic Drama

This reimagining of Michel Marc Bouchard’s queer classic set in a prison opens at Buddies in Bad Times.

To May 26. 8 pm. Pwyc-$40. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Toronto Comic Arts Festival

Celebrate comic book culture at the Toronto Reference Library. Check out our picks for the best events during the festival here.

May 11-12. Free. torontocomics.com.

Spring into Parkdale

Sidewalk festival and night market takes over 1.4 km-stretch of Queen West between Roncesvalles and Dufferin.

May 11. 11 am-9 pm. Free. parkdalevillagebia.com.

WeeFestival

The arts fest dedicated to early childhood kicks off. Various prices and venues.

To May 20. weefestival.ca.

