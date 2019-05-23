The best weekend events in Toronto: May 24-26

× Expand Samuel Engelking Artist and author Maria Qamar, aka Hatecopy, is headlining the AGO's inaugural All Hours block party.

AGO ALL HOURS

The AGO is launching a block party. Due to take place three times a year, AGO All Hours replaces monthly late-night party First Thursdays with an all-ages event featuring installations, art-making activities, artist projects, pop-up talks, live music and DJs. The first will mark the public opening of a mirrored room by Yayoi Kusama, which the gallery acquired following a crowdfunding campaign. Headliners include artist and author Maria Qamar, aka Hatecopy, and Toronto singer/songwriter Zaki Ibrahim. Afterward, DJs Dre Ngozi and Chippy Nonstop turn the event into a dance party. Other artists set to appear include house dance crew Warehouse Jacks; dance artist Danah Rosales; rappers Haviah Mighty and Dijah SB; craft artist Kalpna Patel (aka Ghostfaceknitta); and DJs Gonnie Garko and Cam Lee.

Saturday, May 25. 10:30 am-11 pm. Free for visitors 25 and under, annual pass-holders and members. Single tickets $25. ago.ca.

Inside Out

The LGBTQ film fest goes Hollywood on opening night with Elton John biopic Rocketman. Read reviews for some of this year's films here.

To June 2. TIFF Bell Lightbox. $25 (festival single tickets from $14; packages from $48). insideout.ca.

Unceded: Voices Of The Land

Elder Douglas Cardinal leads a talk and showcase of Indigenous architects and designers at the Royal Ontario Museum.

May 24. 6 pm. Free with RSVP: programs@rom.on.ca.

Doors Open

Heritage/architecture festival gives the curious opportunities to snoop in spaces normally closed. Check out our best bets for Doors Open here.

May 25-26.Various locations. Free. toronto.ca/doorsopen.

Pink Market

The queer craft, fashion, art and literature fair teams up with Inside Out.

May 25-26. Artscape Sandbox. Sat noon-8 pm, Sun noon-6 pm. Pwyc/$5 sugg. pinkmarkettoronto.com

CBC Music Festival

Alvvays, Stars, Buffy Sainte-Marie and others play CanCon love-in. Echo Beach.

May 25. 1:30 pm, all ages. $39.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Pedestrian Sundays

Kensington Market’s monthly car-free street fest returns for the season.

May 26. Noon to 7 pm. Free. kensingtonmarketbia.com.

