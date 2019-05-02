× Expand Charlotte DeKeyzer High Park Cherry Blossoms

High Park Cherry Blossoms

Over 10,000 kilometres separate Toronto and Tokyo, but cherry blossoms can be enjoyed in both cities. Starting this weekend, partake in the centuries-old tradition of hanami, the Japanese term for viewing sakura, at parks and sites across the city. The most iconic are in High Park, which is expected to hit peak bloom between May 2 and 8. The park will be car-free at that time, but if you don’t want to brave the crowds there are also cherry blossoms in Trinity Bellwoods, York University, Birkdale Ravine and Centre Island. Once cherry blossoms bloom, the equally photogenic Eastern redbud follows suit. Find these bright pink trees at Corktown Common, among dozens of parks.

May 2-8. High Park (1873 Bloor West). highparktoronto.com.

Jane’s Walk Festival

Explore your neighbourhood with fresh eyes through citizen-led walking tours on this final day of the fest.

May 3-5. Various locations. Free. janeswalk.org/toronto.

Toronto Jewish Film Festival

Check out film critic Norman Wilner's top five picks for the annual film fest here.

To May 12. $10-$20, pass $190. tjff.com.

Haviah Mighty

Rising Toronto rapper launches her 13th Floor album. Check out our interview here.

May 3. Drake Hotel. 8 pm. $10. thedrake.electrostub.com.

Carrie Mae Weems

The American photographer lectures as part of Contact Photography Festival. Check out more picks for the festival here.

May 4. Art Museum at the University of Toronto. 4 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca.

