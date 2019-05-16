The best events in Toronto on Victoria Day weekend 2019

Including the Strokes, Spring Beerfest T.O., Black Owned Food Market, Electric Island, Sunnyside 21, Nyssa and more

The Strokes

Budweiser Stage is kicking off its 25th concert season with indie heroes the Strokes – back as part of their perpetual hiatus/reunion schedule. The last time they were here was in 2006 for Virgin Festival, though they’ve been back individually with their various side and solo projects. Bonus: with the way the weather has been, your leather jacket will likely work for both fashion and warmth. 

Monday (May 20) at Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore West. 7 pm. $55-$175. ticketmaster.ca.

I Swallowed A Moon Made Of Iron

Njo Kong Kie’s song cycle uses the poetry of Xu Lizhi, who jumped from the roof of a Chinese tech factory in 2014.

To May 26. Berkeley Street Theatre. 8 pm. $29-$59. canadianstage.com.

Friday Night Live: Namaste

The ROM's weekly party spotlights the special exhibition Treasures of a Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India.

May 17. 7 pm-11 pm. $17. rom.on.ca.

Hyenas

A new 4K-restoration of Djibril Diop Mambéty’s classic screens as part of the Royal Cinema’s Black Gold series.

May 17. 8 pm. $13.19. universe.com.

Sissy 4.0

DJ Bambii headlines RUDE Collective's queer ballroom party at Stackt Market.

May 17. Doors 9:30 pm. $15 adv/$20 at the door. universe.com.

Spring Beerfest T.O.

Beer, food trucks, outdoor games, live music and more.

May 18-19. $24. Fort York Garrison Common, 250 Fort York. ­springbeerfestto.com.  

Nyssa

Rising Toronto synth-pop performer launches Hey Jackie single.

May 18. 254 Landsdowne. 9 pm. $10. eventbrite.com.

Electric Island

DJ Sneak, Dubfire, Âme and others play the seasonal island concert series's first 2019 show.

May 19. Hanlan’s Point Beach. Doors 2 pm. $49.99-$69.99, passes from $149. ticketweb.ca

Sunnyside 21

German techno DJ Move D headlines the outdoor music series' season 21 kick off.

May 19. Sunnyside Pavilion. 4:30 pm-11 pm. $25-$30. eventbrite.ca.

Black Owned Food Market

Afro-Caribbean cuisine vendors take over Artscape Wychwood Barns.

May 19. Noon-8 pm. Free. blackownedunity.com.

ALTdot Comedy Lounge

Sandra Batta­glini, Phil Luzi, MC Nigel Grinstead and others at the Rivoli.

May 20. $8-$10. altdotcomedylounge.com.

