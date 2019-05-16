The best events in Toronto on Victoria Day weekend 2019

× Expand Pooneh Ghana

The Strokes

Budweiser Stage is kicking off its 25th concert season with indie heroes the Strokes – back as part of their perpetual hiatus/reunion schedule. The last time they were here was in 2006 for Virgin Festival, though they’ve been back individually with their various side and solo projects. Bonus: with the way the weather has been, your leather jacket will likely work for both fashion and warmth.

Monday (May 20) at Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore West. 7 pm. $55-$175. ticketmaster.ca.

I Swallowed A Moon Made Of Iron

Njo Kong Kie’s song cycle uses the poetry of Xu Lizhi, who jumped from the roof of a Chinese tech factory in 2014.

To May 26. Berkeley Street Theatre. 8 pm. $29-$59. canadianstage.com.

Friday Night Live: Namaste

The ROM's weekly party spotlights the special exhibition Treasures of a Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India.

May 17. 7 pm-11 pm. $17. rom.on.ca.

Hyenas

A new 4K-restoration of Djibril Diop Mambéty’s classic screens as part of the Royal Cinema’s Black Gold series.

May 17. 8 pm. $13.19. universe.com.

Sissy 4.0

DJ Bambii headlines RUDE Collective's queer ballroom party at Stackt Market.

May 17. Doors 9:30 pm. $15 adv/$20 at the door. universe.com.

Spring Beerfest T.O.

Beer, food trucks, outdoor games, live music and more.

May 18-19. $24. Fort York Garrison Common, 250 Fort York. ­springbeerfestto.com.

Nyssa

Rising Toronto synth-pop performer launches Hey Jackie single.

May 18. 254 Landsdowne. 9 pm. $10. eventbrite.com.

Electric Island

DJ Sneak, Dubfire, Âme and others play the seasonal island concert series's first 2019 show.

May 19. Hanlan’s Point Beach. Doors 2 pm. $49.99-$69.99, passes from $149. ticketweb.ca.

Sunnyside 21

German techno DJ Move D headlines the outdoor music series' season 21 kick off.

May 19. Sunnyside Pavilion. 4:30 pm-11 pm. $25-$30. eventbrite.ca.

Black Owned Food Market

Afro-Caribbean cuisine vendors take over Artscape Wychwood Barns.

May 19. Noon-8 pm. Free. blackownedunity.com.

ALTdot Comedy Lounge

Sandra Batta­glini, Phil Luzi, MC Nigel Grinstead and others at the Rivoli.

May 20. $8-$10. altdotcomedylounge.com.

