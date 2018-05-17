The best events in Toronto on Victoria Day weekend 2018

× Expand Electric Island

Electric Island

The summer music series returns to Hanlan’s Point Beach after a tumultuous 2017 season that saw the long-weekend dance parties moved city side after flooding forced the closure of the Toronto Islands. The first of Electic Island's five 2018 parties happens on Victoria Day eve rather than on the actual holiday Monday, which should make people who abhor going back to work with a hangover very happy. The main stage will feature sets by South African DJ/producer Black Coffee, Life and Death label founder DJ Tennis, German techno heavyweight Ellen Allien, French house/techno spinner YokoO and others.

May 20. Doors 2 pm. $57-80, season pass $200-$240. ticketweb.ca.

Urbani_T

Festival of music, art, fashion and design takes over Nathan Phillips Square with DJ sets, dance performances, workshops and more.

May 17 to 19. Free. urbani-t.com.

Toronto Kpop Con

Annual South Korean music convention features performances by Jun Curry Ahn, A.C.E. and Amber May.

May 18 to 20. Metro Toronto Convention Centre, all ages. $40. torontokpopcon.com.

It's ON this summer

Ontario Place opens for the season with beach volleyball, yoga, synthetic ice skating and musical performances.

May 19-20. Ontario Place. 10 am-9 pm. Free. ontarioplace.com.

Bush Tetras

Influential NYC post-punk group plays rare local show.

May 19. Rivoli. Doors 9 pm. $20. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketweb.ca.

Spring Beerfest T.O.

Brews, food and cottage-y vibes at Fort York Garrison Common.

May 19 to 20. $20-$30. springbeerfestto.com.

Mom

New York fashion photographer Charlie Engman's portraits reframe the parental dynamic in epic Contact Photography Festival show. See preview.

To June 16. Scrap Metal Gallery. Free. scrapmetalgallery.com.

Fun Home

The superb musical based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir closes today. Read Glenn Sumi's 5N review here.

May 20. 2 pm. $39-$89. CAA Theatre. 416-872-1212.

Victoria Day

Fireworks displays caps off the long weekend at 9:45 pm at Ashbridges Bay and 10 pm at Boardwalk Place. Free.