The best New Year’s Eve 2019 celebrations in Toronto

The year is almost over (thank god), which means New Year’s Eve is upon us. We’ve already rounded up some of the best restaurants offering NYE menus, if you’re looking to bid farewell to 2018 with a memorable meal. We’ve also got a list of parties and concerts happening that night if you’re idea of a good time includes dancing and singing with a few hundred strangers at the stroke of midnight.

This roundup is for everyone else – well, everyone except for folks who kind of hate going out on New Year’s Eve and prefer sitting at home in their PJs with a giant wheel of brie and Netflix (THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH THAT).

Many of these events are family friendly – or at least all ages. Some of them take place outdoors, and some are even free! Here are the best events happening on December 31.

Tropical NYE at Lula Lounge

Perhaps you’re wishing you were somewhere tropical this time of year instead of needing to throw on your parka every time you step outside. This New Year’s Eve event at Lula Lounge is a salsa party, complete with live salsa band and salsa dancing lessons. A four-course dinner is optional.

Lula Lounge (1585 Dundas West), 6:30 pm, $50-150, lula.ca. See listing.

Bravissimo! Opera’s Greatest Hits

You can don your ball gown or tux to this grand NYE celebration that’s been going on for 11 years. Hear world-class opera stars, a full chorus and symphony perform opera’s most beloved arias, duets and choruses from Carmen, Madama Butterfly, Rigoletto, Don Giovanni, Tosca and more. Final bows happen at 10 pm, which means you still have time to head to a party after.

Roy Thomson Hall (60 Simcoe), 7 pm, $65-145, roythomsonhall.com. See listing.

ROM New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year at the Royal Ontario Museum, where a dinner and dance party goes from 9 pm to 2 am. Enjoy a live band, toast at midnight and access to two exhibitions: Zuul: Life of an Armoured Dinosaur and Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

100 Queen’s Park, 7 pm, $90-250, rom.on.ca. See listing.

New Year’s Eve Vegetarian Fundraiser

If one of your 2019 resolutions is to inspire more people to ditch meat, head over to this NYE fundraiser for the Toronto Vegetarian Association and Toronto Vegetarian Food Bank. Ticket includes food and a cash bar is on site.

Away Kitchen (680 College), 7 pm, $30, awaykitchen.com. See listing.

NYE in the Square

If you’re not up for travelling all the way downtown for the massive celebration at Nathan Phillips Square, there’s another free, all-ages, outdoor party happening at Mississauga Celebration Square. Hosted by Scott Willats, performances include the Sorority, K-OS, Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine and Anders. Plus, enjoy food trucks and fireworks to cap off the night.

300 City Centre, 8 pm, free. See listing.

Las Vegastone New Year’s Eve Bash

The Gladstone Hotel is transforming itself into Sin City for a night. Enjoy ballroom dancing, drag performances, casino-inspired fun, singing, gaming and even a chapel for shot-gun nuptials if the mood hits. Dress code is classy or trashy, and there are dinner or party-only options

1214 Queen West, 9 pm, $65-125, eventbrite.ca. See listing.

The Dude’s New Yew Year

Sunglasses and bathrobes are recommended for this annual screening of The Big Lebowski at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Doors are at 8 pm and the movie starts at 9:30 pm. Stay for the big countdown on the big screen! Admission includes one drink, popcorn and party favours.

Hot Docs (506 Bloor West), 8 pm, $22, hotdocscinema.ca. See listing.

New Year’s Eve Showcase Supreme

Laugh your way into 2019 with this stand-up showcase presented by Empire Comedy Live at the Comedy Bar. The line-up of local comedy stars will be announced closer to the date.

Comedy Bar (945 Bloor West), 9:30 pm, $12, comedybar.ca. See listing.

Abbamania in Concert

If you still can’t stop singing the hits from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again from this summer, take your love for Abba to the Elgin on NYE. Here, you can sing and dance the night away to Abba’s greatest hits, performed by Abba cover band Abbamania.

Elgin Theatre (189 Yonge), 8 pm, $65-85, ticketmaster.ca. See listing.

Midnight Run

Get a head start on your 2019 to run more. This midnight run/walk is a manageable 5 km that starts and ends at Liberty Commons in Liberty Village. Appropriate footwear – along with hats and gloves are a must. Participants get a swag bag, Big Rock beer and champagne at the finish line!

Liberty Commons (42 Liberty Street), 10:30 pm, $30-75, midniteruntoronto.com.

