The best weekend events in Toronto: August 10-12

× Expand Tricia Black (left), Kirsten Rasmussen, Paloma Nuñez and Ann Pornel swear to tell the truth... and make you laugh.

She The People

Thanks to Hannah Gadsby, The Baroness Von Sketch Show and Samantha Bee, everyone now knows that women are as funny – if not funnier – than men. Second City Toronto audiences already knew that, since some of the best recent sketches have been written and performed by women. And so this all-female revue, fresh off a four-star-rave run in Second City Chicago, couldn’t be better timed. The all-Toronto cast is impeccable, featuring SC alums Ann Pornel, Ashley Comeau, Karen Parker, Kirsten Rasmussen, Paloma Nuñez and Bad Dog’s multi-talented Tricia Black. Carly Heffernan, a co-writer of the show, is directing. And if you haven’t seen The Best Is Yet To Come Undone, the mainstage show Heffernan helmed (and one of the best SC shows we’ve seen), catch it before or after this one – She The People has late Thursday and Friday shows and matinees on the weekend. From $27.

August 9 to November 25. Second City, 51 Mercer. 416-343-0011.

Summerworks

With venues closer together and fewer shows than usual, this year's festival of new performance works is going to be easier than ever to navigate. Check out our list of 10 must-see artists to watch here.

August 9-19. Various venues. Pwyc, $15-$35, some free events. summerworks.ca.

Manifesto

Hip-hop, R&B and electronic music fest’s Discovery Series artist showcases and parties in full swing. See preview of Blue Crane showcase at Nightowl here.

August 9-19. Various venues and prices. mnfsto.com.

JerkFest

R&B star Fantasia headlines annual Caribbean food and arts fest.

August 9-12. Centennial Park. $14-$45. jerkfestival.ca.

Sail-In Cinema

Outdoor floating cinema for boaters and beachgoers screens retro family flicks Labyrinth and Space Jam.

August 10-11. 7:30 pm. Free. sailincinema.com.

Taste of the Danforth

Greektown’s 25th annual street and food fest wraps up.

August 10-12. Free. tasteofthedanforth.com.

Waterfront Night Market

Pan-Asian food festival with more than 100 vendors takes over Ontario Place.

August 10-12. Free admission. waterfrontnightmarket.com.

TOronto TOgether

Billy Talent, City and Colour, PUP play benefit show for mass shooting victims.

August 11. Danforth Music Hall. 7 pm. Sold out.