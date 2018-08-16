The best weekend events in Toronto: August 17-19

× Expand Cassandra Rudolph Amanda Cordner commands the stage in BODY SO FLUORESCENT at SummerWorks.

Summerworks

With venues closer together and fewer shows than usual, this year's festival of new performance works is going to be easier than ever to navigate. The festival is smaller in scale than more recent editions, and keep in mind that some shows have only one or two performances. Check out our list of 10 must-see artists to watch here, and be sure to check out our directory of reviews throughout the fest so you don't miss anything.

August 9-19. Various venues. Pwyc, $15-$35, some free events. summerworks.ca.

Manifesto

The festival of urban culture throws its centrepiece event: reggae artist Chronixx, British rapper Akala and hometown soul singer Charlotte-Day Wilson, all free at Nathan Phillips Square.

August 17. 5-11 pm. mnfsto.com.

Camp Wavelength

Suuns, Tops, Zaki Ibrahim, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan and others play the local indie festival, which has moved from the island to Fort York Garrison Common.

August 18 and 19. Gates 1 pm. $24-$38. campwavelength.com.

Blue Rodeo, Serena Ryder

Folk-rock veterans’ bring Serena Ryder along for their annual summer concert – a local institution.

August 18. Budweiser Stage. Doors 6:30 pm. $20-$89.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Mamma Mia!

The international tour of the ABBA musical closes today.

August 19. 2 pm. $59-$175. Ed Mirvish Theatre. mirvish.com. See review.