The best weekend events in Toronto: August 9-11

Waterfront Night Market

The Waterfront Night Market is back at Ontario Place for its 10th anniversary. The event has typically happened in the T&T Supermarket parking lot on Cherry Street – and once at the Hearn – but moved last year. Indulge in dishes and snacks from over 150 pan-Asian vendors, including Japanese takoyaki, Hong Kong-style bubble waffles, Taiwanese bubble tea and those ever-popular tornado potatoes. Then head over to Beercraft, an on-site ticketed beer market to wash it all down.

Friday-Sunday (August 9-11)at Ontario Place West Island (955 Lake Shore West). Free. waterfrontnightmarket.com.

SummerWorks

Theatre, dance and live art fest kicks off. Check out our cover essay by artist Syrus Marcus Ware and 10 more SummerWorks artists to watch here.

To August 18. Various venues. $15-$35, some free events. summerworks.ca.

One Child Nation

Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning doc explores the devastating effects of China's population-control policy. See review.

Opens August 9. TIFF Bell Lightbox. $14. tiff.net.

JerkFest

R&B star Ginuwine performs on opening night of the Caribbean food and culture fest.

August 9-11. Centennial Park (Etobicoke). 5-10:30 pm. $27.50 & up. jerkfestival.ca.

Taste of the Danforth

Greektown shuts down for three-day street fest.

August 9-11. Broadview to Jones. Free. tasteofthedanforth.com.

Issa Rae

The Insecure creator talks business, creativity and tech at AfroChic Cultural Arts Festival.

August 10. Artscape Daniels Launchpad. Noon-10 pm. Tickets from $50. afrochic.ca.

Electric Island

DJ Seinfeld and George Fitzgerald play outdoor dance party.

August 10. Woodbine Park. Doors 2 pm. $45-$67.80. ticketweb.ca.

Beck and Cage the Elephant

Music iconoclast and Kentucky rockers co-headline and bring Spoon along for the ride.

August 11. Budweiser Stage. Doors 5 pm, all ages. $29.50-$159. ticketmaster.ca.

