The best weekend events in Toronto: August 16-18

Woodstock Fans climb the sound tower during Woodstock in Bethel, New York in August 1969.

Woodstock 50th anniversary

The planned Woodstock 50 event in Maryland may not be happening, but if you’re looking to relive the pivotal 1969 music fest you have a couple of local options. Between August 16 and 18, Hot Docs Cinema is hosting Woodstock Revisited, a mini film fest of docs inspired by the concert, including Barbara Kopple’s My Generation and Woodstock: 3 Days Of Peace And Music. Meanwhile, the Canadian National Exhibition is paying homage with two Woodstock-themed concerts at the Bandshell, including a Janis Joplin tribute, a recreation of The Band’s The Last Waltz and the Woodstock 50th Anniversary band, during August 17 and 18.

Friday-Sunday (August 16-18). Visit hotdocscinema.ca and theex.com for full details.

Canadian National Exhibition

The end-of-summer tradition kicks off. New features this year include an obstacle course, a National Geographic photo show and a cosplay parade.

August 16 to September 2. 210 Princes' Blvd. $16-$20. theex.com.

SummerWorks

There’s still lots to catch at the West Queen West performance fest, which closes on Sunday. Check out our directory of reviews here.

To August 18. Various venues. $15-$35. summerworks.ca.

Danforth Music Hall’s 100th birthday

Wolf Parade mark the hall’s centennial. The New Pornographers perform Saturday. Read more here.

August 15 & 16. Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm. $18.88-$43.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Manifesto

R&B star Ari Lennox headlines a free show as part of the urban arts festival.

August 17. Nathan Phillips Square. 5 pm. Free. mnfsto.com.

MOCA Goes Dark: Night Visions

The museum celebrates its building’s after-hours history with a black-lit dance party with DJ Lulu Wei.

August 17. Museum of Contemporary Art. Doors 9 pm. $15. museumofcontemporaryart.ca.

Wavelength Music Festival

Afrotronix and Yonatan Gat play the indie music fest at Stackt Market.

August 17 & 18. $25, two-day pass $40. wavelengthmusic.ca.

Scott Pilgrim 15th Anniversary Party

Graphic novelist Bryan Lee O’Malley celebrates the Toronto-set comic series.

August 18. Revival. 8 pm (screening at the Royal at 6 pm). Free. beguiling.ca.

