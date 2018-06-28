The best weekend events in Toronto: June 29-July 2

× Expand James Morley Wes Loates (standing) Aaron Gerrett (kneeling) of Build for Bokma

CITE: A Celebration of Skateboard Arts & Culture

The newly opened ice skating path under the Gardiner Expressway is transforming into a pop-up skate park for the summer. The 1.75-kilometre trail will be open to skateboarders and feature workshops through August 12, but the launch weekend is packed with events, including DJ sets by Beat Sampras and Peanut Butter Wolf, as well as a marketplace, film screenings, a beer garden and a site-specific art installation by Pascal Paquette. The heart of the project is Build for Bokma’s 3D, skateable sculptural installation Semblance, created in memory of Justin Bokma, the Toronto pro skateboarder who was shot to death in Kensington Market two years ago.

June 30-July 1. The Bentway Skate Trail. Sat-Sun 10 am-11 pm. Free. thebentway.ca/cite.

Female Eye Film Festival

The women-centred film festival continues at the Carlton. See our festival picks here.

To July 1. $8-$20. femaleeyefilmfestival.com.

Serpentwithfeet

Josiah Wise pushes R&B and gospel in ecstatic directions.

June 29. Drake Hotel. Doors 8 pm. $16.50. ticketfly.com.

Gordon Lightfoot

The folk legend plays two farewell shows at Massey Hall before the 124-year-old venue closes for renovations. Check out this week's cover story on Massey Hall here.

June 29-30 & July 1. 8 pm. $37.50-$124.50. masseyhall.com.

Sexposium

The ROM hosts a day-long symposium on the science of love and sex.

June 29. 10 am-11 pm. $9. Pre-register. 647-901-7836. sexposium.ca.

Canada Day Celebration

Outdoor Asian night market sets up outside Agincourt Mall.

June 29 to July 1. Free. todaycommercialnews.com/cdc.

Canada Day Weekend

Whitehorse, Zaki Ibrahim and more perform at Harbourfront Centre. Check out more Canada Day events here.

June 29-July 2. From 4 pm. Free. harbourfrontcentre.com/canadaday.

Union Summer

Food market, live music and more at Union Station’s Sir John A. Macdonald Plaza.

July 1-August 19. 11 am-9 pm. Free. torontounion.ca.