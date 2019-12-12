The best weekend events in Toronto: December 13-15

DJ Skate Nights

Toronto becomes a city of skating rinks in winter, but Harbourfront is the place to do figure 8s to 808s. Kicking off this weekend with DJs from Canada and the Arctic Circle to launch the Festival of Cool: The Arctic, DJ Skate Nights happen every Saturday until February 15. The season’s lineup is typically eclectic and includes veteran hip-hop DJ Mel Boogie, a special New Year’s Eve party with Goin’ Steady DJs, house and Italo-disco spinners Automaticamore and Roberto S, a launch for Black History Month festival Kuumba 25 with Ace Dillinger and Vaughn, soca scene fixture Dr. Jay de Soca Prince and more.

December 14, Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay West). 8-11 pm, all ages. Free. harbourfrontcentre.com.

Hollerado

Pop-punk band play a string of farewell shows at Danforth Music Hall.

December 12 & 13. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $25-$35. ticketmaster.ca.

Terra Lumina

Montreal-based studio Moment Factory creates a luminescent one-and-half kilometre nighttime hike at the Toronto Zoo.

December 13-April 13. $29.99. torontozoo.com

Long Winter: Arctic Night

The indie music and art series takes over Harbourfront Centre as part of the Festival of Cool. ANAMAI, Casey MQ, Digawolf and more perform

December 13. 7 pm, all ages. $13.50 or pay what you can at the door. harbourfrontcentre.com.

ACID: The Bad Trip Before Christmas

Yovska, the first Canadian contestant on Boulet Brothers' Dragula (the goth version of Drag Race), performs at a winter-y queer techno party. With DJ AADJA.

December 13. ONE Loft. Doors 10 pm. $20. residentadvisor.net.

Born Ruffians

Veteran Toronto band hosts second annual Shondi Festoon.

December 14. Danforth Music Hall. 7 pm. $20. ticketmaster.ca.

Cartel Madras

Rising hip-hop duo from Calgary hits the Drake Hotel.

December 14. 7 pm. $10. ticketweb.ca.

Black Owned Holiday Market

Shop for unique holiday gifts made by Black-owned businesses.

December 14. International Centre (6900 Airport). Pwyc. blackownedunity.com.

Winterfest 2019

Ontario School of Ballet dancers perform at Santa Chiara Parkette.

December 14. 6:30-9 pm. Free. 416-656-9568.

OCADU Artist Alley Holiday Market

Pick up handmade gifts, cards and more at art school sale.

December 15. OCAD University Great Hall. 1-7 pm. Free. eventbrite.ca.

