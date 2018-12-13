The best weekend events in Toronto: December 14-16

RUPI KAUR

Over the past few years, Brampton-raised Rupi Kaur has risen from Instagram poet to New York Times best-selling author. Her short poems, often paired with simple hand-drawn illustrations, explore themes of feminism, love, sex and heartbreak, and have galvanized a young generation of inspiring poets and poetry enthusiasts. On Saturday, she reads from her latest collection, The Sun And Her Flowers, wrapping up a fall tour across North America.

Saturday (December 15) at Sony Centre. 1 Front East, 8 pm. $29-$75. ticketmaster.ca.

Corteo

Gorgeously designed Cirque du Soleil show takes over Scotiabank Arena all weekend.

December 13-16. 7:30 pm. $48-$169. cirquedusoleil.com.

Winter Light Exhibition

Interactive displays created by artists brighten Ontario Place.

December 14-March 17. 4 pm-midnight. Free. ontarioplace.com.

A Very Chris-terical Christmas Cabaret

Chris Tsujiuchi and a bevy of guests perform a holiday cabaret at the Jane Mallett.

December 14-16. 8 pm. $40. 416-366-7723.

Jennifer Castle & Jeremy Dutcher

Two of the city’s best musicians co-headline Danforth Music Hall.

December 15. Doors 7 pm. $20. ticketmaster.ca.

Card Making for LGBTQ Prisoners

Queer fest Bricks and Glitter hosts a workshop with Prisoner Correspondence Project Toronto.

December 15. Unit 2. 1-5 pm. Donations welcome. facebook.com/bricksandglitter.

Bernice with kith & kin

Venus Fest throws a party with bingo and live music.

December 16. Lula Lounge. Doors 7 pm. $10-$12. eventbrite.com.

Mark Tewksbury – 50 & Counting

Canada’s first openly gay Olympian performs a solo show at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre.

December 15 & 16. 8 pm. $50. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Slava’s Snowshow

The internationally acclaimed clown show blows into town especially for the holidays.

To December 16. Bluma Appel. Various times. $59-$129. ticketmaster.ca.

The Nutcracker

James Kudelka’s stunning version of the classic ballet begins its annual holiday run at the Four Seasons Centre.

To December 30. 2 & 7 pm. $45 and up. national.ballet.ca.