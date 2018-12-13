The best weekend events in Toronto: December 14-16

RUPI KAUR
Over the past few years, Brampton-raised Rupi Kaur has risen from Instagram poet to New York Times best-selling author. Her short poems, often paired with simple hand-drawn illustrations, explore themes of feminism, love, sex and heartbreak, and have galvanized a young generation of inspiring poets and poetry enthusiasts. On Saturday, she reads from her latest collection, The Sun And Her Flowers, wrapping up a fall tour across North America.
Saturday (December 15) at Sony Centre. 1 Front East, 8 pm. $29-$75. ticketmaster.ca.
Corteo
Gorgeously designed Cirque du Soleil show takes over Scotiabank Arena all weekend.
December 13-16. 7:30 pm. $48-$169. cirquedusoleil.com.
Winter Light Exhibition
Interactive displays created by artists brighten Ontario Place.
December 14-March 17. 4 pm-midnight. Free. ontarioplace.com.
A Very Chris-terical Christmas Cabaret
Chris Tsujiuchi and a bevy of guests perform a holiday cabaret at the Jane Mallett.
December 14-16. 8 pm. $40. 416-366-7723.
Jennifer Castle & Jeremy Dutcher
Two of the city’s best musicians co-headline Danforth Music Hall.
December 15. Doors 7 pm. $20. ticketmaster.ca.
Card Making for LGBTQ Prisoners
Queer fest Bricks and Glitter hosts a workshop with Prisoner Correspondence Project Toronto.
December 15. Unit 2. 1-5 pm. Donations welcome. facebook.com/bricksandglitter.
Bernice with kith & kin
Venus Fest throws a party with bingo and live music.
December 16. Lula Lounge. Doors 7 pm. $10-$12. eventbrite.com.
Mark Tewksbury – 50 & Counting
Canada’s first openly gay Olympian performs a solo show at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre.
December 15 & 16. 8 pm. $50. buddiesinbadtimes.com.
Slava’s Snowshow
The internationally acclaimed clown show blows into town especially for the holidays.
To December 16. Bluma Appel. Various times. $59-$129. ticketmaster.ca.
The Nutcracker
James Kudelka’s stunning version of the classic ballet begins its annual holiday run at the Four Seasons Centre.
To December 30. 2 & 7 pm. $45 and up. national.ballet.ca.