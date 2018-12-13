The best weekend events in Toronto: December 14-16

Including Rupi Kaur at Sony Centre, Mark Tewksbury at Buddies, Cirque du Soleil's arena show Corteo and Jennifer Castle and Jeremy Dutcher

by

RUPI KAUR

Over the past few years, Brampton-raised Rupi Kaur has risen from Instagram poet to New York Times best-selling author. Her short poems, often paired with simple hand-drawn illustrations, explore themes of feminism, love, sex and heartbreak, and have galvanized a young generation of inspiring poets and poetry enthusiasts. On Saturday, she reads from her latest collection, The Sun And Her Flowers, wrapping up a fall tour across North America.

Saturday (December 15) at Sony Centre. 1 Front East, 8 pm. $29-$75. ticketmaster.ca.

Corteo

Gorgeously designed Cirque du Soleil show takes over Scotiabank Arena all weekend.

December 13-16. 7:30 pm. $48-$169. cirquedusoleil.com.

Winter Light Exhibition

Interactive displays created by artists brighten Ontario Place.

December 14-March 17. 4 pm-midnight. Free. ontarioplace.com.

A Very Chris-terical Christmas Cabaret

Chris Tsujiuchi and a bevy of guests perform a holiday cabaret at the Jane Mallett.

December 14-16. 8 pm. $40. 416-366-7723.

Jennifer Castle & Jeremy Dutcher

Two of the city’s best musicians co-headline Danforth Music Hall.

December 15. Doors 7 pm. $20. ticketmaster.ca

Card Making for LGBTQ Prisoners

Queer fest Bricks and Glitter hosts a workshop with Prisoner Correspondence Project Toronto.

December 15. Unit 2. 1-5 pm. Donations welcome. facebook.com/bricksandglitter.

Bernice with kith & kin

Venus Fest throws a party with bingo and live music.

December 16. Lula Lounge. Doors 7 pm. $10-$12. eventbrite.com.

Mark Tewksbury – 50 & Counting

Canada’s first openly gay Olympian performs a solo show at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre.

December 15 & 16. 8 pm. $50. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Slava’s Snowshow

The internationally acclaimed clown show blows into town especially for the holidays.

To December 16. Bluma Appel. Various times. $59-$129. ticketmaster.ca.

The Nutcracker

James Kudelka’s stunning version of the classic ballet begins its annual holiday run at the Four Seasons Centre.

To December 30. 2 & 7 pm. $45 and up. national.ballet.ca.