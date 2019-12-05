The best weekend events in Toronto: December 6-8

× Expand Tyra Sweet The Tita Collective Tita Collective

Laugh Rally

The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival is one of the best places to see proven talent and up-and-comers. It’s celebrating its 15th anniversary next March, but because of the recent loss of some key provincial funding, the future of the fest is in jeopardy. So this Friday, some of the country’s funniest folks are uniting to raise vital funds, including Kids in the Hall’s Bruce McCulloch, Ron James, Tallboyz (a recent SketchFest discovery), Gavin Crawford, Women Fully Clothed, Baroness Von Sketch Show’s Aurora Browne and Tita Collective – who killed at last year’s fest .

December 6, Isabel Bader Theatre, 93 Charles West. 8 pm. $40-$100 ($60 and up includes tax receipt). torontosketchfest.com.

JAYU's Human Rights Film Festival

Eighth-annual fest features docs from 13 countries, including films on LGBTQ refugees, Unsettled: Seeking Refuge In America.

December 6-10. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Various times. $5-$20. hrff.ca.

National Day of Action and Remembrance on Violence Against Women

Bring a candle and a rose to this event marking the 30th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre.

December 6. Philosopher's Walk (entrance south side of Bloor, west of Avenue). 6 pm. Free. womenwontforget.org.

A Very Chris-terical Christmas Cabaret

Chris Tsujiuchi mounts a three-night run of his holiday cabaret at Buddies in Bad Times.

December 5-7. 7:30 pm. $25. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Miho Hatori: Salon Mondialité

The artist (and Cibo Matto vocalist) explores the philosophy of Édouard Glissant with improvised music.

December 6 & 7. Art Gallery of Ontario. 8 pm. $20. ago.ca.

Bend It Like Beckham

The Musical Gurinder Chadha’s hit movie makes a Billy Elliot-style leap from screen to stage. Read our interview with Chadha here.

December 7-January 5. Bluma Appel Theatre. $49.95-$300. benditmusical.com.

Rude 3rd Year

Queer art/music collective brings New York rapper Cakes Da Killa to town for an Afro-futurism-themed anniversary jam.

December 7. The Garrison. Doors 9:30 pm. $25, adv $15-$20. eventbrite.ca.

Nyssa

Toronto electro-glam throws a Christmas concert.

December 7. Longboat Hall. 8:30 pm. $10. eventbrite.ca.

School Daze

Screening series Black Gold shows a 4K restoration of Spike Lee’s second movie.

December 8. Royal Cinema. 8 pm. $12. universe.com.

The Cuddy Family & Friends Country Classic

Jim Cuddy Band raises funds for the Daily Bread Food Bank with help from Doug Paisley, Whitehorse, Anne Lindsay and more.

December 8. Horseshoe. 8 pm. $50. jimcuddy.com.

