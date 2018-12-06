The best weekend events in Toronto: December 7-9

× Expand Arden Wray

ALVVAYS

Alvvays may be the soundtrack to your melancholic end-of-summer sunset, but in the last couple of years they’ve become our winter house band. Last December, the hometown band played five sold-out shows at Mod Club and this year they follow it up with another five at Danforth Music Hall. Opening the shows is Snail Mail, the Maryland-based indie singer/songwriter (and year-end-list candidate) who is also no stranger to our stages. You’ll likely need your parka to get there, but it’s worth leaving the house for.

Thursday-Monday (December 6-10) at Danforth Music Hall. 147 Danforth, doors 7 pm. $27-$30. ticketmaster.ca.

Marie Davidson

Montreal techno musician brings her industrial and sardonic late-night sounds to the Garrison.

December 7. 9 pm. $18. ticketfly.com. See preview.

Slava’s Snowshow

The internationally acclaimed clown show blows into town especially for the holidays.

December 7-16. Bluma Appel. Various times. $59-$129. ticketmaster.ca.

The Nutcracker

James Kudelka’s stunning version of the classic ballet begins its annual holiday run at the Four Seasons Centre.

December 8-30. 2 & 7 pm. $45 and up. national.ballet.ca.

Toronto Fan Days Holiday Show

One-day shopping event for comic/graphic novel fans.

December 8. Metro Toronto Convention Centre (south building). 11 am-5 pm. $10 at the door. comicontoronto.com.

Pink Xmas

Queer holiday market takes over 519 Community Centre.

December 8-9. Sat 11 am-6 pm, Sun 11 am-5 pm. Pwyc/$5. pinkmarkettoronto.com.

The Internet

Syd and Matt Martians's funk and soul band perform in support of Hive Mind, their most fully realized album to date.

December 9. Rebel. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $35-$50. ticketmaster.ca

Obaaberima

Last weekend to catch Tawiah Ben M’Carthy’s celebrated production at Buddies in Bad Times.

To December 9. 8 pm. Pwyc-$40. buddiesinbadtimes.com. See review.

Mickalene Thomas: Femmes Noires

Multidisciplinary U.S. artist’s solo show celebrates Black women in art and pop culture.

To March 24. Art Gallery of Ontario. $19.50. ago.ca. See preview.

Aurora Winter Festival

Ontario Place’s East Island transforms into a winter wonderland for a month.

To December 30. Tuesday to Sunday, 4-10 pm. $15-$20/family pass $60. aurorawinterfestival.com.