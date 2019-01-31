The best weekend events in Toronto: February 1-3

Divya Mehra’s inflatable Taj Mahal sculpture will be on display at Hart House during Night of Ideas.
NIGHT OF IDEAS
The annual Paris-initiated global event touched down in Toronto last year with an all-night marathon of performance art and panel discussions. This year, the evening of intellectual stimulation scales back to eight hours and includes a cricket match, board games from around the world, dancing, music, food and, of course, art exhibitions, screenings, artist talks and performances. Artist Divya Mehra’s inflatable Taj Mahal installation will be exclusively on display and keynote speakers include novelist Alain Mabanckou, filmmaker Lisa Jackson and migrant workers activist Syed Hussan.
Saturday (February 2) at Hart House. 7 Hart House. 7 pm-2 am. All ages. Free. artmuseum.utoronto.ca.
The Tashme Project
This verbatim play about the internment of Japanese-Canadians during WWI continues at Factory Theatre.
To February 10. 8 pm. $40-$50. 416-504-9971.
John Maus
Indie synth-pop star plays his melancholic earworms at the Opera House.
February 1. Doors 8 pm. $22.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The iconic dance studio’s 60th anniversary tour arrives at Sony Centre.
February 1-2. 8 pm. $62.75-$156.50.
Black Liberation Ball
Second annual event for the city’s growing house ballroom community. Longboat Hall.
February 2. 9:30 pm. $10-$15. harbourfrontcentre.com.
Being Japanese Canadian: Reflections On A Broken World
Art installation grapples with internment of Japanese Canadians during the 40s.
February 2 to August 5. Royal Ontario Museum. 10 am-5:30 pm. $20. rom.on.ca.
Madison McFerrin
The soul-capella singer/songwriter plays The Baby G.
February 3. Doors 8 pm. $5-$15. eventbrite.ca.
The Virgin Trial
Bahia Watson stars as a young Queen Elizabeth I in Kate Hennig’s Tudor play at the Yonge Centre.
To February 3. 8 pm. From $35. soulpepper.ca.
Toronto Light Festival
Local and international light artists transform the Distillery District.
To March 3. 55 Mill. Free. torontolightfest.com.