The best weekend events in Toronto: February 1-3

× Expand Divya Mehra’s inflatable Taj Mahal sculpture will be on display at Hart House during Night of Ideas.

NIGHT OF IDEAS

The annual Paris-initiated global event touched down in Toronto last year with an all-night marathon of performance art and panel discussions. This year, the evening of intellectual stimulation scales back to eight hours and includes a cricket match, board games from around the world, dancing, music, food and, of course, art exhibitions, screenings, artist talks and performances. Artist Divya Mehra’s inflatable Taj Mahal installation will be exclusively on display and keynote speakers include novelist Alain Mabanckou, filmmaker Lisa Jackson and migrant workers activist Syed Hussan.

Saturday (February 2) at Hart House. 7 Hart House. 7 pm-2 am. All ages. Free. artmuseum.utoronto.ca.

The Tashme Project

This verbatim play about the internment of Japanese-Canadians during WWI continues at Factory Theatre.

To February 10. 8 pm. $40-$50. 416-504-9971.

John Maus

Indie synth-pop star plays his melancholic earworms at the Opera House.

February 1. Doors 8 pm. $22.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The iconic dance studio’s 60th anniversary tour arrives at Sony Centre.

February 1-2. 8 pm. $62.75-$156.50.

Black Liberation Ball

Second annual event for the city’s growing house ballroom community. Longboat Hall.

February 2. 9:30 pm. $10-$15. harbourfrontcentre.com.

Being Japanese Canadian: Reflections On A Broken World

Art installation grapples with internment of Japanese Canadians during the 40s.

February 2 to August 5. Royal Ontario Museum. 10 am-5:30 pm. $20. rom.on.ca.

Madison McFerrin

The soul-capella singer/songwriter plays The Baby G.

February 3. Doors 8 pm. $5-$15. eventbrite.ca.

The Virgin Trial

Bahia Watson stars as a young Queen Elizabeth I in Kate Hennig’s Tudor play at the Yonge Centre.

To February 3. 8 pm. From $35. soulpepper.ca.

Toronto Light Festival

Local and international light artists transform the Distillery District.

To March 3. 55 Mill. Free. torontolightfest.com.