The best weekend events in Toronto: February 28-March 1

Fezz Stenton
Artist Fezz Stenton's public art installation runs February 27-29 at Dundas and Palmerston.
Western Lights: Isochronal
Fezz Stenton uses 3D projection to map textures of ice, molten heat, greenery and crystals onto the architectural details of a 116-foot wall in the Trinity-Bellwoods neigbhourhood. The eight-minute performance is accompanied by a score and sound design by Graham Bertie and runs every 15 minutes.
Februry 27-29. 7-11 pm. 809 Dundas West (at Palmserston). Free. trinitybellwoodsdundas.com.
Hannah Gadsby
The Australian comic makes her local debut with three gigs at Roy Thomson Hall.
February 27-29. $45.75-$65.75. roythomsonhall.com.
Brain Storm
Writer/director Taliesin McEnaney's show inspired by Canadian neurosurgeon Dr. Wilder Penfield world premieres at Dancemakers Studio.
February 27-March 8. Pwyc-$60. whynot.theatre.com
The Super Naughty Show
Sexually explicit art show returns to Super Wonder Gallery with paintings, installations and erotic performances.
February 28-March 5. Reception Feb 28-29, 8 pm. Free. superwondergallery.com
Recipe For Change
The city's top Black chefs show off their skills for Foodshare Toronto's annual fundraiser, which features more than 30 food stations, live music and a silent auction.
February 28. Toronto Reference Library. 6 pm. $150. foodshare.net
Young Guv
Toronto emo-popper Ben Cook headlines the Garrison in support of his Guv I & II albums.
February 28. Doors 8 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca.
Cam'Ron
The legendary Dipset rapper recently released Purple Haze 2 and he's been hinting it could be his last. You'll want to be at this surprisingly intimate show if you've been clamouring to see him.
February 28. Velvet Underground. Doors 7 pm. Sold out.
Toronto Irish Film Festival
Dark Lies The Island, a darkly comic film adaptation of Kevin Barry’s short stories, kicks off a weekend of Irish features and shorts.
February 28-March 1. TIFF Bell Lightbox. $15-$25. toirishfilmfest.com
Queerly Beloved
Inside Out celebrates 30 years by screening 18 queer classics at the Paradise Theatre.
March 1-31.7 pm. $14-$21. paradiseonbloor.com.