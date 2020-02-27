The best weekend events in Toronto: February 28-March 1

× Expand Fezz Stenton Artist Fezz Stenton's public art installation runs February 27-29 at Dundas and Palmerston.

Western Lights: Isochronal

Fezz Stenton uses 3D projection to map textures of ice, molten heat, greenery and crystals onto the architectural details of a 116-foot wall in the Trinity-Bellwoods neigbhourhood. The eight-minute performance is accompanied by a score and sound design by Graham Bertie and runs every 15 minutes.

Februry 27-29. 7-11 pm. 809 Dundas West (at Palmserston). Free. trinitybellwoodsdundas.com.

Hannah Gadsby

The Australian comic makes her local debut with three gigs at Roy Thomson Hall.

February 27-29. $45.75-$65.75. roythomsonhall.com.

Brain Storm

Writer/director Taliesin McEnaney's show inspired by Canadian neurosurgeon Dr. Wilder Penfield world premieres at Dancemakers Studio.

February 27-March 8. Pwyc-$60. whynot.theatre.com

The Super Naughty Show

Sexually explicit art show returns to Super Wonder Gallery with paintings, installations and erotic performances.

February 28-March 5. Reception Feb 28-29, 8 pm. Free. superwondergallery.com

Recipe For Change

The city's top Black chefs show off their skills for Foodshare Toronto's annual fundraiser, which features more than 30 food stations, live music and a silent auction.

February 28. Toronto Reference Library. 6 pm. $150. foodshare.net

Young Guv

Toronto emo-popper Ben Cook headlines the Garrison in support of his Guv I & II albums.

February 28. Doors 8 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca.

Cam'Ron

The legendary Dipset rapper recently released Purple Haze 2 and he's been hinting it could be his last. You'll want to be at this surprisingly intimate show if you've been clamouring to see him.

February 28. Velvet Underground. Doors 7 pm. Sold out.

Toronto Irish Film Festival

Dark Lies The Island, a darkly comic film adaptation of Kevin Barry’s short stories, kicks off a weekend of Irish features and shorts.

February 28-March 1. TIFF Bell Lightbox. $15-$25. toirishfilmfest.com

Queerly Beloved

Inside Out celebrates 30 years by screening 18 queer classics at the Paradise Theatre.

March 1-31.7 pm. $14-$21. paradiseonbloor.com.

