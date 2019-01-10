The best weekend events in Toronto: January 11-13

DAMIEN ATKINS

Writer/actor, We Are Not Alone

The truth is out there... at Streetcar Crowsnest. In We Are Not Alone, his first solo show since Real Live Girl, Damien Atkins blends facts, fancy and first-hand accounts of UFOs and other unexplained phenomena. It’s fitting material for the versatile performer, who just spent much of 2018 solving a different kind of mystery as Sherlock Holmes at the Shaw Festival.

Opens Friday (January 11) to January 26 at Streetcar Crowsnest. 345 Carlaw. 8:30 pm. $22-$50. crowstheatre.com.

1979

Michael Healey’s play about Joe Clark’s short-lived term as prime minister opens tonight at the Berkeley Street Theatre.

January 10-27. 8 pm. 416-368-3110. canadianstage.com.

A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti

Pretty boy rapper from Harlem plays his largest local headliner to date at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

January 11. 8 pm. $55-$65. ticketmaster.ca.

Kacey Musgraves, Natalie Prass

Country music/pop crossover star brings her Oh, What A World Tour to Danforth Music Hall.

January 11. Doors 7 pm. $57-$67. ticketmaster.ca.

Working Girls: The Films Of Dorothy Arzner

Retrospective of the queer filmmaker from Hollywood's Golden Era kicks off at TIFF Bell Lightbox with feminist classic, Dance, Girl, Dance.

January 12. 1 pm. $14. tiff.net. Runs to February 10.

Picastro

Long-running experimental folks release their new album, Exit, with support from Fresh Snow and Colin Fisher, at the Baby G.

January 12. 9 pm. $10-$12. ticketscene.ca.

Mayor’s Skate Party

Mel Lastman Square hosts this year’s mayor’s skate party.

January 13. 1-4 pm. Free. 5100 Yonge. toronto.ca/mayorsskateparty.

